The independent game team Pixel Edge Games announced that its new work in the “The Karters” series, “Karter 2: Turbo Charged” (temporary translation, formerly known as: The Karters 2: Turbo Charged) will launch an Xbox version and is expected to be available within this year.

According to the official statement, “Kart Driver 2: Turbo” is a racing game. The game combines the features of “Mario Kart” and “Thylacine Attack Racing” and adds a lot of new elements. Players can play it on Steam and Steam Deck. to play. In addition, the official recently announced at the [email protected] Showcase online live event that the game will launch Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions.

“Kart Driver 2: Turbo” is a new work based on “The Karters” launched in 2018. It took the development team 4 years to build from scratch. Players will be able to defeat their opponents and win through online or local play.

A few days ago, the first phase of the game Beta came to an end. The official released a 10-minute game screen, and announced that the second phase of the Beta test is coming, and it is scheduled to debut in May.

