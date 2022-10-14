In addition to buying the Motorola mobile business from Google, Lenovo has successively launched a number of Motorola brand mobile phones, and also launched Legion brand gaming mobile phones for the mobile game market. A mobile phone product called ThinkPhone.

According to the information obtained from the 91Mobile website, the ThinkPhone mobile phone product is internally code-named “Bronco” (Mustang), and the model is “XT-2309”. The design will refer to the Edge series mobile phones launched by Motorola in the past, and will be positioned as the flagship next year. mobile phone products.

In addition to the new mobile phone code-named “Bronco”, Lenovo may also launch a mobile phone product code-named “Canyon” (canyon), and the product positioning may be higher than “Bronco”.

In terms of hardware specifications, “Canyon” may use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that Qualcomm will launch next, while “Bronco” may also use the same processor design, or choose to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Both phones will use a Full HD+ resolution screen design and are equipped with 8GB or 12GB of memory. The camera specifications are basically equipped with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, but there may be some differences in the design of the wide-angle and macro lenses, and the video lens specifications are also slightly different. There are different.

However, Lenovo has not disclosed whether it will launch a mobile phone product called ThinkPhone. Prior to this, Lenovo has launched a number of mobile phone products under its own brand in the Chinese market, but in recent years, it has mainly developed under the Motorola brand.