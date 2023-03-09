How to crop photos and what rules you should follow

Today’s communication thrives on visual content – but not only the right choice of image is important, but also the right image section and good image quality. Read how to crop pictures, what are the rules when you want to resize and crop pictures, and what programs you can use to crop pictures.

What is image cropping?

Cropping an image means adjusting the outer edges of an image or photograph to enhance the composition or composition, or to focus the viewer’s gaze on an object. In short, cropping is all about enhancing your image or photo by removing unnecessary areas.

The aspect ratio also plays a role in cropping. Social media platforms like Instagram allow you to upload fixed image formats or automatically crop images if you upload them in a different format. In order to determine for yourself which image area is shown in the Insta-Stream or as an Insta-Story, you can crop your photos before uploading them.

The rule of thirds: where should the main object be in the photo?

It may sound illogical at first, but the most interesting part of the image is not always in the middle of the photo. This is one of the basic rules of photography for photographers. Where should the main object be located? The rule of thirds helps with the decision here.

The image is divided into three equal horizontal and vertical areas. These nine boxes are separated from each other by grid lines. The objects of interest should be positioned where the grid lines cross. Surely there is also the option on your mobile phone camera to show such a grid. Check it out when taking photos in the future! With the grid it is easier to apply the rule of thirds of the image.

The screenshot above shows a photo of Harry Potter toys on a desk. Thinking about the rule of thirds when recording is a good start. However, it will often happen that you want to crop a photo afterwards. The rule of thirds can help you to improve the viewing angle, eliminate disturbing objects in the background or mistakes in the composition of the picture.

You need an image editing program to crop images. The photo program on your mobile phone can be sufficient for simple editing. A professional video and image program such as Snagit is useful for applying third-party grids or specifying your image format with pixel precision. Here’s how to use the rule of thirds in Snagit to crop your photo.

Open your photo in Snagit Editor and click the Crop icon.

As with the cell phone camera, the grid lines are now displayed, which help with the application of the rule of thirds. If you now move the outer frame lines of the picture, the grid adjusts itself automatically and you can find a better picture section. Incidentally, the size of the image in pixels is displayed directly below the image.

Now save the cropped image again. Go to Share > File > and under Format select whether the image should be saved as .jpg, .tiff, .gif, .png, .pdf or .bmp. And here is the result: The cropped image brings the people closer and the superfluous image areas are removed. The skaters and coaches are now the focus. The faces can all be seen in the upper third. Maybe not perfect, but definitely a lot better than the original.

Crop images with Snagit Snagit makes it easy to crop your images. Focus on the central element – download the free trial version now and try it out! Download Free Trial

More tips on cropping images

The rule of thirds is just the beginning. Here is another photo example:

Jeans plus a jacket? Maybe not such a good choice for an official occasion. But the photographer also took the whole body into the picture. By cropping, we can emphasize completely different aspects than the clothes in this photo.

This cropped version brings the faces more to the fore.

In general, photos look more dramatic the closer the people or animals get.

The photo above shows the whole situation and where the woman is right now. The environment provides a lot of additional information.

In this trimmed photo, your facial expression comes out much better. The environment isn’t as important as the person themselves. We’ve narrowed the information down a bit to just show what they’re doing and their current mood.

If we trim even further, we can also eliminate the cell phone and only see the face. What is this woman thinking? What makes her smile? By removing image areas, the viewer becomes creative and invents their own story.

The last example also shows the effect of image shape and selected aspect ratio. The original image was in landscape format. The first crop made it portrait and the last image is a square. Depending on the intended use, the chosen shape can be very important.

Crop images pixel by pixel

Of course, you can also crop your images with pixel precision to meet format specifications, e.g. B. from social media platforms before uploading. Again, Snagit can help you. Open your image or photo in Snagit Editor and choose First from the menu Images > Trim out of.

You then define how large your image should be or move the image section as you wish. Finally, all you have to do is save your image again.

What problems can arise when cropping images?

We introduced the benefits of cropping. Are there any disadvantages?