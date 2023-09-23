Basil at home and vegetables to learn: how OSA, the experimental garden of Genoa, works

A traditional vegetable garden, examples of vertical farming and aeroponicsa microcosm to simulate plant growth in extreme environments, sensors for monitoring of harmful insects and pests: there is all this inside OSA, the first experimental garden in Genoa, inaugurated this morning.

The property is located inside Arena Albaro Villagethe swimming stadium of the Albaro district and is divided into two areas: an aeroponic vegetable garden (on the right immediately after the entrance) and the main area, in the greenery which is located above the bleachers of left.

What to see inside OSA

OSA was born with the help of the Municipality and thanks to the collaboration between Helpcodea Genoese NGO that supports girls and boys, Fosa technological research and consultancy company, and the Turin startup Agricooltur. The main aim of the project is to spread the culture of sustainability and provide information, including with guided tours reserved for students.

OSA is anyway accessible every day to anyone and allows you to closely observe how aeroponic and vertical cultivation works for the production of vegetables and hosts what has been called Microcosm, a sort of simulator of a cultivated field to understand the prospects, possibilities and risks of the agriculture of the future, and also EyeTrap, a system of pheromone and chromotropic traps for monitoring of harmful insects and pests.

Enrico Botte, CEO of Fos, recalled that “our commitment in the agritech sector began 10 years ago in Genoa” and thanked the Municipality for “having believed in the OSA format, which combines research, agriculture, education and social commitment in a single sustainability hub”. On his part, Matteo Cavalleroni, general secretary of Helpcodesaid that “we are happy to have contributed to the creation of such a precious space for the city, which can give voice to the many aspects of sustainability, an essential element to face the social and environmental challenges that await us and the new generations”.

Hortus, the vegetable garden on the roof of buildings

Among the many things you can see at OSA, the one that struck us the most is certainly Hortusthe vegetable garden set up by Agricooltur inside a disused container, which replicates the one already operational for a couple of years in the Radura della Memoria, the park built where the Morandi bridge once stood: “Inside we grow some varieties of basil and also salads – he explained to us Alessandro Bonifortewho founded the startup in 2018 together with Marco Divià and Stefano Ferrero – which we sell and deliver to around twenty restaurants in the city, including Marin and the starry one The Cook”.

Inside Hortus we counted a hundred seedlingswhich grow precisely following the principles of aeroponic agriculture: no need for soil, water consumption reduced to a minimum and optimized use thanks to nebulization and recirculation. Virtually nothing is wastedand the vegetables reach the consumer still alive, still with their roots: “On our packaging it is explained how to make them last a couple of weeks, the time to gradually take what is needed for the various preparations, but also it can be buried and grown again”, Boniforte told us.

Agricooltur, which produces approx 380 thousand seedlings per year in its aeroponic gardens in Carignano (in the province of Turin, where the startup is based), Milan (in the CityLife area) and Genoa, it sells part of the products in Carrefour supermarkets, but looks beyond: “We are ready to start with the installation of a vegetable garden on the roof of a building under construction in Milan, which will provide the vegetables only for that condominium – Boniforte told us – and we are studying a new package that allows us to deliver the vegetables while they are still fresh and alive to the final consumer, who will be able to receive them as soon as they are extracted from the garden”.

In short, the idea is that in the not too distant future it will be possible not only walking around OSA but also doing some shopping. Truly “zero centimeter”, buying the basil that grows under your home. Or above, on the roof.

