Basketball God Michael Jordan buys a new car again? A photo of Jordan and his friends accidentally exposed his road monster “Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster”, which cost nearly 100 million and has a speed of nearly 500 kilometers per hour

Michael Jordan ordered himself one of the fastest and most powerful cars in history, the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, which is worth more than 3 million US dollars and has a top speed of nearly 500 kilometers per hour. There’s a long waiting list for this car, and to explain it to the uninitiated, it’s simply the fastest road-going and most powerful convertible available today.

super limited edition supercar

Jordan, who has recently attracted attention again due to the movie “Air”, took an unexpected photo with John Hennessey, the founder and CEO of Hennessey Performance Engineering, a famous limited-edition supercar producer and modification studio. In this photo, posted on the official Hennessey Performance Instagram page, the two stand at the entrance of Jordan’s Grove XXII golf club in Florida. All of this means that the former basketball king is about to own a Hennessey super sports car with only a few hundred owners in the world.

The American super sports car manufacturer has been established for nearly 20 years, and its Venom car is the most famous model, but in the American car modification industry, Hennessey has an even more amazing professional reputation, because its modification department specializes in high-priced manual processes, turning American car factories The classic high-performance cars of the brand are refitted into supercars, and its performance is not inferior to that of German and Italian supercars. However, American cars have always emphasized comfort, luxury and big muscles. When converted into supercars, their style is naturally very different from that of European cars.

From the photo taken by Jordan and Mr. Hennessey, although some of the well-known Venom F5 appears, but because this is a customized model, it lacks performance and engineering data, especially the body is not painted. In any case, the car is so rare that only 30 were produced worldwide last year, and Jordan’s custom hardtop convertible was even lower at 24. Prices for the Venom F5 start at €3 million, however, a common entry figure for the Texan brand as its hypercars are built by hand to ensure all parts are light and strong enough to create the car itself The foundation for top speed.

DREW PHILLIPS – Press Office Hennessey

Hennessey’s competition with the Bugatti Chiron

Under the rear hood is the same V8 Fury engine as the hardtop convertible version. This is a fully upgraded version of GM’s famous ultra-lightweight engine LS7. The gas volume has been reduced to 6.6 liters, but two huge turbochargers have been added to increase the power to 1817 horsepower and the maximum torque to 1617 Newton meters. Power is sent to the rear wheels only, using a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission. With these numbers, the Hennessey Venom F5 goes head-to-head with the Bugatti Chiron, currently recognized as the fastest supercar in the world, with a top speed of 300 mph (approximately 482 km/h).

DREW PHILLIPS – Press Office Hennessey

Use the specifications of real “aerospace technology” to build the car body

In terms of technology, the F5 is best known for the difference between the Berlinetta style and Jordan’s bespoke Roadster, concentrated in the roof area: the latter uses a carbon fiber component wrapped in Alcantara and weighs just 8kg. The rear of the car has also been redesigned, incorporating a high-tech glass assembly made using aero technology and specifications, allowing owners to better observe how the huge V8 engine works.

The rear of the car uses aviation technology and specifications to create high-tech glass components, and the owner can observe the powerful V8 engine in action

The air intakes have also been redesigned and are made from aluminum and carbon fibre, while the alloy wheels are bespoke. As for the weight, the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is only 1,405 kilograms, while the Bugatti Chiron is 1,996 kilograms. Well, the difference of 500 kilograms should not need to be said.