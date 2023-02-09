Only the biggest fans of the Nintendo universe could dream of the return of Baten Kaitos, the short-lived JRPG series created by Monolith Soft with Tri-Crescendo when it was still part of Bandai Namco on the GameCube. But the Nintendo Switch has reversed the console role-playing trend, and against all odds, the old card game (called Magnus) is back.

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster was one of the less unexpected surprises of February’s Nintendo Direct. Both the first installments in the series, Batenkaitos: Wings of Eternity and The Lost Sea, and the prequel, Batenkaitos Origins many years later, have been given a high-definition graphics makeover, making this journey through the clouds Islands are even more striking.

Remastered versions of Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 will be available in Summer 2023.