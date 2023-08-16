Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham – A Dark and Unsettling Tale of Batman’s Battle Against Himself and a Serial Killer

DC Comics and Raphael Gramper have announced the release of their upcoming comic book series, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham. This highly anticipated series will consist of four issues, each offering a fresh perspective on Gotham’s protectors.

The first issue, set to hit the shelves on September 16, will feature a magazine cover designed by legendary artist Frank Miller, whose unique style has been a favorite among comic book enthusiasts for years.

DC Comics describes Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham as a tale set in a city that grows increasingly dark and corrupt with each passing day. In this storyline, Batman has made a fateful decision to abandon Bruce Wayne’s identity and fully embrace a life fighting crime as the Caped Crusader. However, as he delves deeper into the grim streets of Gotham, Batman soon realizes that he is far from knowing the true depths of his own existence.

A serial killer haunts the city, and while the murders initially appear unrelated, Batman begins to uncover a sinister truth – each victim is not only connected to one another but also to the Dark Knight himself. As Gotham’s underworld churns, a new wave of diabolical villains emerges, challenging Batman to face the very essence of evil, including the darkness that lurks within himself. With his sworn duty to protect the city hanging in the balance, Batman must unravel the mysteries at hand.

Accompanying the announcement, DC Comics shared a Twitter post containing four questions for fans to ponder. While the details remain a mystery, this teaser has sparked curiosity and anticipation among avid readers.

Comic book enthusiasts, especially Batman fans, are eagerly awaiting the release of Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham. With its captivating storyline and the artistic prowess of Frank Miller, this series has the potential to breathe new life into the world of Gotham’s protectors.

