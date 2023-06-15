Batteries, new EU standards to make them more sustainable and last…

Il European Parliament approved new standards for the design, production and management of battery and the waste derived from them. He focused attention on their life cycle, affirming the importance of making them more sustainable and more durable, so as to reduce consumption and therefore the waste created by this.

The new EU rules to make batteries more sustainable and durable

The deputies of the European Parliament approved the agreement reached by Advise for the review of European standards on batteries and waste that are created from them. The new rules aim to make batteries more sustainable and more durable.

The first measure envisaged by the regulation concerns the mandatory carbon declaration and label used in the batteries of electric vehicles, light transport vehicles and industrial rechargeable batteries greater than 2kWh.

For batteries above 2kWh and EV batteries, there must then be a digital passport that highlights the description of the battery itself.

The waste collection goals for portable batteries and determined the minimum levels of recycled content from manufacturing and consumer waste to be used in new batteries.

The statement by Achille Variati (S&D, IT)

Rapporteur Achille Variati (S&D, IT) said: “For the first time we have circular economy legislation that covers the entire life cycle of a product – an approach that is good for both the environment and the economy. We have reached an agreement on measures that bring great benefits to consumers: batteries will be better functioning, safer and easier to remove.

Our aim is to build a stronger European recycling industry, especially for lithium, and a competitive industrial sector. Aspects that will be fundamental in the coming decades for the energy transition and strategic autonomy of our continent. These measures could become a point of reference for the entire global battery market”.

