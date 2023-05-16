Battery problems with Pixel phones: Google reacts

Some Pixel phone owners are struggling with serious problems. The runtime of the smartphones is currently very poor and the devices also heat up unnecessarily. A reason for the problem has already been found. Now Google has responded.

Pixel phones have battery issues

Original article:

Google phones are becoming more and more popular. It doesn’t fit well into the picture that Google itself is responsible for battery problems on Pixel phones. Many users complain on Reddit or in the Google forum that various Pixel models like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 have a significantly reduced battery life. In addition, cell phones are said to overheat, which can become a problem, especially when the outside temperatures are higher.

Initially, the monthly security update released in early May 2023 was suspected. However, it is currently assumed that the Google-App responsible for the problems. The app should vary by model account for up to 30 percent of the battery consumption. This is of course not normal and should be significantly lower. The app you use the most should be at the top. For many, that might be TikTok or YouTube. But it is very individual. When it comes to hardware, the display should be the biggest consumer.

There is currently no solution to the problem with the battery life on Pixel phones. Here must Google intervene directly and offer a solution. Google itself has not yet commented on the problem. The greater the media echo, the sooner a solution can be expected.

Google has introduced its first folding cell phone:

Pixel Fold: Trailer for Google’s folding cell phone

Not everyone is affected by the problem

Even if the battery life of my Pixel 6 Pro (test) has actually felt minimally weaker since the May update, I cannot confirm the difficulties described. As always with such issues, only certain users are affected. Hopefully Google will find a solution.

