Battery storage for balcony power plants at a bargain price

Exclusively for GIGA readers, the provider Kleines Kraftwerk is currently offering all products at reduced prices as part of a summer campaign. The SolarFlow Hub from the manufacturer Zendure is particularly interesting for owners of a balcony power plant that produces excess energy. This makes it possible to store surpluses and feed them in again at a later point in time.

Summer promotion: SolarFlow Hub and other products are available at a greatly reduced price from Kleines Kraftwerk

If you own a balcony power plant and this produces excess energy, it is worth storing it in the home network for later consumption as an alternative to feeding it into the power grid. This is exactly what the manufacturer’s battery storage for balcony power plants does Zendure with the name SolarFlow Hub possible.

As part of a cooperation with the provider Small power station you can currently get exclusively as a GIGA reader with the voucher code “DFC9JK2C“ 200 euros discount on all products from the retailer, and of course also on the SolarFlow Hub from Zendure and the associated batteries. For example, you can use the SolarFlow Hub including a battery for the price of only 1046.00 euros or including two batteries for the price of only 1445.00 euros acquire.

To the offer at Small Power Station

With the voucher, the SolarFlow Hub is currently no other shop cheaper available. You can easily add the voucher code to the shopping cart after you have placed your desired product in it.

Zendure SolarFlow presented: battery storage for the balcony power plant

See also  Fiscozen, round of 8 million. Cdp Vc, 150 million in an international fund of funds

How Zendure’s SolarFlow Hub works

Zendure’s SolarFlow Hub controls the power distribution of your balcony power plant and intelligently stores excess energy in the associated batteries. It is easy to install: you only have to connect the PV modules of your balcony power plant to the input of the hub and the microinverter, which stores your excess energy, to the output.

To the offer at Small Power Station

The following operation is even easier: You can use the Zendure app, which is available for smartphones, to control the hub and determine at what time and how much electricity should be fed into your home network again. A maximum of four solar storage tanks with an energy of 960 Wh each (corresponds to about 1 KW output) can be connected to a SolarFlow Hub.

