Battery Tech🔋Iron Salt Battery🔋Solid State🔋 – with Michael from VoltStorage

It’s not just electric cars, it’s actually the complete energy revolution that needs one thing: batteries. That is why efforts to develop better and more powerful rechargeable batteries have increased significantly, especially in recent months and years. The German startup VoltStorage, for example, builds iron-salt batteries as an alternative to the widespread lithium-ion battery.

In today’s podcast we talk to Michael Peither, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of VoltStorage, about what these salt batteries bring, how they work and how Europe stands in the race for the battery technologies of the future. It’s about:

New Wave in Battery Technologies VoltStorage’s Salt-Iron Battery Commodity Dependency and Solution Why the Lithium-Ion Battery Is Far From Dead Difference From Sodium-Ion Batteries The Holy Grail of the Solid State Battery

﻿

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to feedback@trendingtopics .at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

