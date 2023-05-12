Battery unicorn Northvolt builds Gigafactory in Germany

It was a tug of war, in which even the German Economics Minister Habeck (Greens) was involved, but now it’s done: The Swedish battery unicorn Northvolt, founded by former Tesla managers, has now made a commitment to invest billions in a gigafactory in northern Germany , to make in Schleswig-Holstein. Previously, the company around founder and CEO Peter Carlsson flirted primarily with the USA, where high government subsidies and lower energy prices beckoned.

Now it looks like Northvolt wants to go double-track, with a factory in North America and one in Heide. The fact that the commitment has now come has a lot to do with the fact that the Federal Republic of Germany and the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein have promised higher state subsidies. Economics Minister Habeck called the construction of such a factory “one of the most important lighthouse projects in the energy and transport transition”. There is said to be great interest in car batteries from car manufacturers.

Germany’s subsidies for the factory have yet to receive state aid approval from the European Commission. The funding is based on the “Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework(TCTF) prepared by the EU. “It’s great that the EU with the TCTF the way for the settlement of Northvolt opened and thus within a very short time an answer to the IRA the United States of America”>USA has given. This path is now being taken for the first time in Germany,” said Daniel Günther, Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein. The country has been struggling to settle Northvolt for two years.

TCTF was launched by the Eu in 2022, runs until 2025, and offers member states the opportunity to accelerate the introduction of renewable energies and energy storage as well as the decarbonization of industrial production processes (also against the background of energy dependency on Russia) – with appropriate subsidies.

USA tempt with huge subsidies

It is also clear that Volvo, BMW and Volkswagen are already with Northvolt or are partners of the company, which is committed to building the greenest batteries in the world with a large proportion of recycling. Northvolt announced the construction of the Gigafactory in Schleswig-Holstein in March 2022 with funds of 4.5 billion euros. But then the Biden administration put together the “Inflation Reduction Act”, a massive subsidy program for technologies that help combat climate change – and that includes batteries for e-mobility.

“We are grateful for all the efforts made so far by the federal government, the Schleswig-Holstein state government, the EU -Commission and locally in Dithmarschen. With this commitment from the federal government in the back Northvolt decided to take the next steps for the expansion in Heide,” says Peter Carlsson, founder and CEO Northvolt.

In Schleswig-Holstein, the factory is expected to employ around 3,000 workers – and it is also important for the image that the European battery unicorn builds in Europe and not just in the USA. The start of production in Schleswig-Holstein has now been postponed from 2025 to 2026 due to the delayed decision. “The annual production volume after the ramp-up of the factory will be 60 GWh and supply around one million electric vehicles with high-quality battery cells made in Germany,” says the German Ministry of Economic Affairs.