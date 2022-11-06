Battle Heart Legacy RPG Launches on Apple Arcade for RPG Fans!

It’s okay to have Halloween! Apple Arcade launches RPG Battleheart Legacy with powerful mana for RPG fans! The classic role-playing game Battleheart is coming to Apple Arcade with its sequel, Battleheart Legacy, with 12 classes, over 150 unique skills, and no additional payment at all Challenge all the maps and game levels, and definitely satisfy the players who are not addicted to Halloween costumes.

“Battleheart Legacy” (Battleheart Legacy) was developed by Mika Mobile, which specializes in role-playing games. Through continuous updates and improved real-time combat system, players can attack and dodge without delay during online battles. On the beautiful game screen, so that players even fighting is a visual enjoyment.

There are 12 character choices in the game. Players can experience the unique skills of different characters every time. In the face of monsters and boss-level kings from various ancient resorts, they can try infinitely different tricks and feel the thrill of transformation. After defeating monsters, there are also mysterious accessories and treasures to unlock the unknown story of the ancient kingdom.

Battleheart Legacy hits Apple Arcade on November 4th.