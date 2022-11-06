Home Technology Battle Heart Legacy RPG Launches on Apple Arcade for RPG Fans! – Saydigi-Tech
Technology

Battle Heart Legacy RPG Launches on Apple Arcade for RPG Fans! – Saydigi-Tech

by admin
Battle Heart Legacy RPG Launches on Apple Arcade for RPG Fans! – Saydigi-Tech

Battle Heart Legacy RPG Launches on Apple Arcade for RPG Fans!


It’s okay to have Halloween! Apple Arcade launches RPG Battleheart Legacy with powerful mana for RPG fans! The classic role-playing game Battleheart is coming to Apple Arcade with its sequel, Battleheart Legacy, with 12 classes, over 150 unique skills, and no additional payment at all Challenge all the maps and game levels, and definitely satisfy the players who are not addicted to Halloween costumes.

“Battleheart Legacy” (Battleheart Legacy) was developed by Mika Mobile, which specializes in role-playing games. Through continuous updates and improved real-time combat system, players can attack and dodge without delay during online battles. On the beautiful game screen, so that players even fighting is a visual enjoyment.

There are 12 character choices in the game. Players can experience the unique skills of different characters every time. In the face of monsters and boss-level kings from various ancient resorts, they can try infinitely different tricks and feel the thrill of transformation. After defeating monsters, there are also mysterious accessories and treasures to unlock the unknown story of the ancient kingdom.

Battleheart Legacy hits Apple Arcade on November 4th.

See also  Towards the Italian Tech Week 2022: stops in Genoa, Turin and Milan

You may also like

EDIFIER CX7 2.1 Channel Multimedia Theater Small Steel...

MacOS Ventura operating system, 5 functions to try...

Seagate Unveils Four External Hard Drives Based on...

Seagate launches four external hard drives designed with...

EDIFIER CX7 2.1 Channel Multimedia Theater Small Steel...

ASUS Snow Leopard DUAL White is back! New...

A must-install app for iPhone couples!As soon as...

Twitter, Elon Musk launches the blue check at...

Twitter, Elon Musk launches the blue check at...

Persona series sales reach 15.5 million copies –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy