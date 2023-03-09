The 2019 restart of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”, the latest work of the Black Ops series “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” in 2020, and the 2021 return of World War II theme “Call of Duty: Vanguard” , these three games were officially launched on the Steam platform today (9th), and the PC version is no longer exclusive to the Blizzard launcher Battle.net.

The 2019 reboot and return of Infinity Ward’s “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare” laid the foundation for Activision’s multiplayer battle royale “Modern Warzone” (Warzone), and the “Black Action Cold War” developed by Treyarch the following year, As well as “Decisive Moment: Pioneer” produced by Sledgehammer in 2021, although they all have different campaign stories and multiplayer modes, they are all bound together with the updates of the “Modern Battlefield” seasons.

However, the above works on the PC platform are only available on the Blizzard launcher Battle.net, and now they are all returning to the embrace of Steam. At the same time, Activision also offered a half-price promotion. The three games all enjoy a 50% discount until March 24. However, be aware that the archive progress of Steam and Battle.net platforms may not be compatible.

As for why it returns to Steam at this time, it is likely to be related to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard’s lawsuit.

In view of the success of the “Decisive Moment” series and the huge player market, Sony tried to prevent the acquisition in the lawsuit on the grounds that Microsoft might monopolize CoD, while Microsoft has repeatedly emphasized that it will not monopolize the CoD series and made a guarantee to Sony A contract that will see Call of Duty launch on the PlayStation platform for 10 years, on the same date as the Xbox launch.

Although the acquisition lawsuit is still ongoing, the Steam platform release strategy this time seems to indicate that “Decisive Moment” will not be exclusive to a certain platform. There are still “Decisive Moment: Black Action 4”, “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare 2 Remake”, “Decisive Moment 3” and other works that have not yet returned to Steam.