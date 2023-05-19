“Battle of Paladins -Fighting-” “Asuka=R♯” who uses various magic to fight is confirmed to participate in “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-” on 5/25

ARC SYSTEM WORKS recently announced the combat fighting game “Battle of the Paladins-Fighting-(GUILTY GEAR ‐STRIVE‐)” (PC/PS5/PS4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One) “Season Pass 2” included The promotional video for the fourth wave of player characters, and the DLC that can use “Asuka = ​​R♯” (voice actor: Tomokazu Sugita) will be available for download on May 25. Sold separately, the price is 880 yen including tax.

Asuka = ​​R♯ is a genius scientist who also plays an important role in the main story of the game. In the released promotional video, you can enjoy the figure of Asuka using the “Book of Beginning” and various magics, including shooting huge cubes or teleporting to shorten the distance in an instant. There are as many as 26 types.

Along with the announcement of the promotional video, the official website was also updated, and Asuka’s character introduction page was published. According to the records on the webpage, the character type is “skilled”, and the field of difficulty is “one star”. The character of one star is the second person after “ZATO=ONE (ザトー＝ONE)”.

It is scheduled to be available for download on the same day as Asuka: the DLC that adds the new battle stage “Tir na nÓg”, the color pack DLC commemorating the 25th anniversary of “Battle of the Paladins” “GGST “Battle of the Paladins” 25th Anniversary Thank You Color Matching” (Free), “GGST “Battle of Paladins” 25th Anniversary Special Additional Colors” (880 yen including tax) and other additional downloadable items.

Prayer is the accumulation of goodwill. The magic master “Asuka = ​​R♯” decided to join the battle!





“Asuka = ​​R♯” is a very technical character who can use 26 types of magic with various effects to fight according to the situation.

“Asuka = ​​R#” personal data

Prayer is the accumulation of goodwill

master of magic

Name: Asuka = ​​R♯

Height: 167cm

Weight: 58kg

Blood type: now type AB (fifth time)

Birthday: November 10

Hobbies: Threshing buckwheat with a Rube Goldberg machine, potted plants (specialized in succulents)

Important Things: Sol, Arya

Dislikes: Gaios

Affiliation: None

Weapon: Magic

A young man with the most peak power even among magicians with many outstanding talents. As a scientist, he is also unmatched in legal theory, which is commonly known as a “genius”.

Basically, he is humble and polite in dealing with others, but from time to time, he will cause disturbances by uttering his own unique conclusions. Contrary to his excellent mind, he is physically weak and out of breath even after a short exercise. Therefore, all the hard work around him is handed over to Bit, which he made.

In order to achieve world peace, Asuka continues to send “transparent numbers” from the universe today.

Release date: May 25, 2023 (Thu)

Price: 800 yen (tax excluded) / 880 yen (tax included)

※ You can also play this character by purchasing the “GGST Season Pass 2” that combines the characters that appeared in Season Pass 2 into a set, so please be careful not to buy repeatedly.

※ To use this additional content, you need to purchase the main game separately. In addition, if you need to apply the latest version update file, please use the additional content after applying the update.

A new battle stage “Tir na nOg” has been added!

The additional battle stage “Tir na nOg” is a space colony created by humans to survive in the universe. Reconstruct and re-use the abandoned and dilapidated colony. It is a stage where many things that show the hobbies of the current residents are placed, such as a huge telescope and a Japanese-style garden.





Release date: May 25, 2023 (Thu)

Price: 300 yen (tax excluded) / 330 yen (tax included)

※ You can also play this character by purchasing the “GGST Season Pass 2” that combines the characters that appeared in Season Pass 2 into a set, so please be careful not to buy repeatedly.

※ To use this additional content, you need to purchase the main game separately. In addition, if you need to apply the latest version update file, please use the additional content after applying the update.

Various projects are planned to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the “Battle of Paladins” series!

In order to express my deepest gratitude to the fans who have continued to support this series in the 25 years since the release of the original “Battle of Paladins”. Starting with the planning in the latest work of the series “Battle of the Paladins -Fighting-“, it is planned to hold various events commemorating the 25th anniversary and sell high-quality goods.

Decided to release two additional color packs for download to commemorate the 25th anniversary of “Battle of Paladins”!

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the birth of the “Battle of the Paladins” series, it is decided to open the download of “GGST “Battle of the Paladins” 25th Anniversary Thank You Color” and “GGST “Battle of the Paladins” 25th Anniversary Special Additional Colors” and other new colors Additional color packs for . Each color pack contains additional colors for all the characters currently on the scene. In addition, the “Thank You Color Pack” will be free for players to download!

“GGST “Battle of Paladins” 25th Anniversary Thank You Color Matching”

In order to be able to use the first 15 player-operated characters and the nine characters added in Season Pass 1 and Season Pass 2, a color matching pack is added for a total of 24 characters.

Release date: May 25, 2023 (Thu)

Price: free

“GGST “Battle of the Paladins” 25th Anniversary Special Additional Colors”





In order to be able to use the initial 15 player-operated characters and the 9 characters added in Season Pass 1 and Season Pass 2, a color pack that adds two colors (48 colors in total) for a total of 24 characters.

Release date: May 25, 2023 (Thu)

Price: 800 yen (tax excluded) / 880 yen (tax included)

