Technology

by admin
Although quite active in Rule 34 circles, Overwatch 2 has no nudity or adult content, it is a hero shooter with an age rating of 15+ in Taiwan and a teenage rating of 12+ overseas, It’s just that in the custom mode, there has always been explicit content that shouldn’t be there. With the free “Battle Array 2”, this problem surfaced.

Recently, Twitter netizen Lynn MBE called on the Internet not to let his children play “Battle 2” because he found that there is a game called “sexual harassment simulator” in the custom mode. Let the player play a man chasing a woman on a map, but the gameplay is very explicit and not suitable for teenagers.

This mode has existed in the first generation of “Double Attack 2” before the advent of “Double Attack 2”. The male hero can stun the female hero and perform “TBag” (repeated squatting) movements to “aggress” the female hero, making The heroine turns into a “pregnant” buff and gives birth to a child (replaced by Torbjörn).

Although there are no changes in the mods in this game mode, the prompt text on the interface is quite explicit, which has also attracted overseas parents’ high attention, believing that Blizzard is not responsible for preventing these inappropriate content from appearing in the game.

With the discussion of community issues, Blizzard responded to the foreign media PC Gamer and emphasized: “There is absolutely no room for inappropriate explicit content in our games. Once we find that a user has created this mode, we will delete it immediately. We have also been working hard to improve. Automatic filters to prevent player-created inappropriate content and manually exclude any content not captured by the system.”

The original intention of launching a custom mode in “Douzhen Special Attack” is to hope that the player community can use their creativity to create a playground with their own unique gameplay. However, the editor’s function is not only used to design gameplay. In the past, it was also marked “18 +” or “NSFW” tag custom mode, and this mode is just a space for players to have a voice chat on a blank map through data quizzes.

However, after the free launch of “Battle Strike 2”, teenagers no longer need to enter the game through paid channels, which also means that there is a risk of inappropriate content distribution in the custom mode, and how Blizzard officials can prevent it is a vital line of defense.

