new head shell newtalk

It’s that terrifying time of the year again: Halloween Horror is back in Stranger Things! Prepare to be amazed, as this event takes the story of the evil Dr. Ratkenstein to a whole new chapter with a new limited-time co-op mission, Ravenstam’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride!

Return to Adlerburg with four new faces and experience a new story. Dr. Ratkenstein’s bride will avenge her creator’s death. Completing challenges unlocks special rewards like the Nightfall Adler Castle badge, Jack-o-lantern weapon charm, Battle Pass XP, and other spooky rewards. Dr. Ratkenstein himself will also be featured in the original Ratkenstein’s Revenge co-op brawl limited to the 2022 Halloween Horror event.

Watch Twitch Live for 4 hours during the Halloween Horror event to get the Legend of Werewolf Winston figurine: Blizzard Entertainment / Courtesy [廣告] Please read on

From now until Wednesday, November 9th, join your fellow heroes as you face the horrors to keep you safe in Elcivard—or fall into the vengeful wrath of the Wicked Bride.

no surprises, only gifts

Watch Twitch streamers during the Halloween Horror event for even more spooky rewards! From now until November 7th at 3AM, all channels that are live in the BATTLE 2 category will be offering especially terrifying Twitch drop bonuses. Viewers can get the following rewards after completing the progress:

watch 2 Hour: Werewolf Winston Spray Paint

watch 4 Hour: Werewolf Winston Legendary Look

Don’t forget to link your Twitch and Battle.net accounts to receive these rewards. If players change their passwords after the last drop event, they must log in again to receive future Twitch drop rewards.

Destiny calls, luck accompanies

In addition to the spooky festive event, there will also be a weekend Double Battle XP event that runs from October 29th to November 1st. The official said: “We are excited to continue to expand the story of Ratkenstein’s Revenge with Bride’s Wrath and new horror skins and bundles available for purchase in the store and hero showroom. The first ever Halloween Horror event, and we’re looking forward to seeing players experience the spooky event from now until November 9th!”