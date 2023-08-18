Battlefield 2042 Introduces Season 6, ‘Return’ Feature, and Exciting Rewards in Latest Development Update

Battlefield 2042 Unveils Exciting Updates and Returns With Season 6

The Battlefield 2042 team has just released its latest Development Update, unveiling a series of thrilling additions coming to the popular shooter game. In a video hosted by DICE Community Manager Tom Straatman and Producer Bruce Brodie, gamers were given an early glimpse of Season 6, which is set to debut in October 2023, along with an exciting new map and a unique feature called “Return”.

The upcoming Season 6 will introduce a brand new map, offering players fresh battlegrounds to explore and conquer. Excitement builds as fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience the intense action and immersive gameplay that Battlefield 2042 is renowned for.

The standout feature of Season 6 is the addition of “Return”, giving players the ability to alternate between Season 5 and Season 6 experiences. This innovative feature will enable gamers to revisit their favorite gameplay moments from both seasons, ensuring they never miss out on the adrenaline-pumping action that Battlefield 2042 offers.

Additionally, from August 29 onwards, Battlefield 2042: Homecoming will allow players to partake in a six-week event, giving them a chance to earn weekly rewards. The event will introduce exciting new ways to enjoy their favorite maps and game modes, including “Assault Mayhem XL”, “Tactical Conquest”, “Breakthrough Chaos”, “Conquer Assault”, and the fan-favorite chaotic experience of the original “Battlefield” scene.

One of the highlights of the “Return” feature is the inclusion of exclusive rewards. Gamers can expect to unlock new character, vehicle, and weapon skins, as well as the return of previous store content. DICE has taken player feedback into account and has made several quality enhancements to the game, ensuring a more enjoyable and immersive experience. Furthermore, an encyclopedia feature will be introduced, providing players with an in-depth understanding of the world view portrayed in “Battlefield 2042”.

For the latest updates on “Return”, players are encouraged to visit the Battlefield Blog or follow the official Battlefield Twitter account (@BattlefieldComm) for real-time information. The Battlefield 2042 team is committed to providing players with a thrilling and dynamic gaming experience, and Season 6 promises to deliver just that.

With anticipation building and excitement at an all-time high, gamers eagerly await the release of Season 6 in October 2023, where they can experience the heart-pounding action and epic battles of Battlefield 2042 once again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

