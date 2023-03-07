Although there are many service-oriented games, there will always be new challengers in the market, and “The Finals”, which is scheduled to be launched this year, has entered the final closed test. It is a 3-player competition led by the core members of the former DICE team. A new free shooter that features destructible buildings in a classic Battlefield experience.

“The Finals” is a new online competitive shooting game developed by the Swedish Stockholm team Embark Studios for many years. Robert Runesson, the former core member of “Battlefield” served as the director, and assembled many former DICE team members. The game launched after its debut in September last year Pre-Alpha closed test, when the game will focus on bringing a Battlefield-style building destruction experience.

Similar to the background structure of “Apex Heroes”, “The Finals” itself is also a reality show. Four groups of contestants, a total of 12 players, came to a huge city stage with the purpose of finding the “vault” hidden in the city, and then Bring the gold cube back to your team base and deposit it, and the screen will display the points accumulated by each team.

It is worth mentioning that when you pick up the gold cube, you cannot attack, you can only run away, the only thing you can do is smash the box at the enemy (you can also pick up other items, such as oil barrels), and your teammates must Cover you along the way, or choose to intercept other teams.

So what IS #TheFinals you say!?!?!?!? Well its a Love Letter to the #Battlefield of yestarday we all know and love! Seems like EAs greed chased the OG Devs away forcing them to form a studio of their own and now theyre aiming to retake their throne atop the FPS genre! pic.twitter.com/JkXwrFJRgS — GUAPZILLA (@Durrtydoesit) March 6, 2023

The game character is different from the hero shooting of “Apex Heroes”. Players can choose different light weight configurations of the character, choose to carry different main guns, secondary weapons or deadly props (such as rocket launchers and C4), auxiliary props (such as flash bombs) or jumping pads), and different special feats.

The most attractive thing is that all the buildings in the game can be destroyed, which really brings the feeling of “Battlefield” style to many players, and even the whole building can be destroyed and collapsed. In addition to destruction, the game can also create fillers to act as stepping stones, making the terrain of the battlefield ever-changing.

#TheFinals is taking #Levolution to a whole new lvl and the #Battlefield franchises LUNCH money w it!!!!! Hopefully this will loosens EAs stranglehold on BF and let creativity thrive, instead of putting MTXs before everything else!!! https://t.co/qDZF6Ivg8a pic.twitter.com/7x2FfaMvvm — GUAPZILLA (@Durrtydoesit) March 6, 2023

The process of the game is to let the four groups of participants compete with each other within a limited time. The map will mark the location of the vault, and the player has a high probability of bumping into other teams on the way. When killing an enemy member, you can Earn 100 points, but where the game earns a lot of points is still the vault.

Under the premise that the treasury cannot move, the defense of the treasury is still sniping the leading team, which becomes the action strategy during the game. Even if you die in a firefight with the enemy, you only need to wait for tens of seconds to respawn and fight again.

In addition, if you don’t like guns, you can also choose to take a katana sword or a big hammer in the game, and its melee attack power is quite powerful.

One neat thing about #TheFinals: you only have one slot for a gun, and that gun can be a sledgehammer instead. pic.twitter.com/fgy0DWzwQk — Morgan Park (@MorganRPark) March 6, 2023

After a recent test, “The Finals” has been well received by many streamers and foreign media who participated in the test. In addition to the traditional competitive battle, it is said that there is also a “Dead Go Boom” mode (The Dead Go Boom), which is to kill enemy players A special mode that explodes.

Since any explosion will damage the building, how to use weapons to create gaps in the terrain, or use fillers to cover the gaps, so that the battle situation is favorable to us, has become an interesting place in “The Finals”.

The multiplayer competitive shooting “The Finals” developed by Embark Studios is expected to be launched in 2023. The game is currently in Playtest closed testing on Steam. Interested players can log in to Steam to apply.