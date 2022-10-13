A great threat is approaching our impoverished world, and it’s the most arrogant witch in gaming, who uses magical weapons, dark forces, enslaved demons and otherworldly attitudes to stand between us and danger. Bayonetta 3 is just over two weeks away, but before it arrives, we’ve got a glimpse of what’s to come, as dark magic is interspersed with challenging camera angles and unbridled action.

Because action is. If you’ve played any of the previous installments in the series, you’ll realize again that much of Bayonet 3’s foundation revolves around taking as much punishment as possible on any poor foe that gets in your way. This is done through a solid gallery of special attacks and combos introduced during the adventure. Additionally, by adding magic orbs to the classic skill tree, you can evolve the bayonet into some sort of human buzz saw, each level up delivering a larger and more ferocious demonic overkill than the last. You’ll just have to trust your muscle memory, because when the Switch controller’s button array is no longer sufficient, the Bayonetta 3 compensates with a ton of button combinations that get more complex and broader in attack. Remembering which mode to use can be a challenge for those who want to fully master the art of bayonet combat.

She’s back soon and has never been more confident…

Here is an ad:

The ability to switch between different weapons in combat further broadens the skill arsenal. Up to two tools can be launched at the same time, and you can switch between them at the touch of a button on the controller. Each weapon has its own skill tree, and from what we’ve seen so far, we can look forward to things like: a large club of demons called G-pillars, Bayonetta’s four signature pistols (each arm and ankle), or a quick-shooting yo-yo. Each weapon also comes with a new demon form that Bayonetta can use for some extra punishment at the end of a battle sequence, or to illustrate an exploration level.

The new weapons and forms are also directly tied to the bayonet’s giant enslaved demons, which can be summoned in the heat of battle and are useful for a limited time when you’re facing off against an extra swarm of enemies. However, you can quickly replenish your magical abilities and summon Bayonetta’s demonic minions again in just a few seconds, meaning limited magic tricks are rarely a hindrance. However, using demons can be a risky proposition, as while you are in full control of your monsters, Bayonetta herself is left on the ground, unarmed and exposed, dancing sinful dances to keep her connected to the demons. Gomorrah and Lady Butterfly are two names familiar to Bayonetta fans, and whenever you summon them, as long as they’re not too crowded, they’ll come back to cause more confusion – because they’re both pretty big.

After each completed clash, your points are added up and you are graded based on your performance across a series of sub-goals, in addition to the classic Gold, Silver and Bronze, if your effort is really weak, You can also get a stone, or if you do really well, platinum. If you are particularly happy with the results, or are just socially inclined, we also encourage you to upload your results to the internet for comparison with like-minded players around the world.

Here is an ad:

While you primarily play as Bayonetta, you also occasionally get to know and control the mysterious witch Viola, who mysteriously appears at the start of the game and plays a key role in the story. As Viola, you have access to a magical katana with its own unique abilities and a separate skill tree. She also has the ability to summon a dark champion who fights in her name, but unlike Bayonetta, which becomes vulnerable when monster action ensues, you can continue to wander around unarmed while your The demon then took over the sword and went rogue in the environment alone.

In between battles, it might be worth taking a look at the various environments, as there are often hidden treasures for the discerning. Sometimes these are classic collectibles, but you’ll often stumble upon puzzles that bring valuable rewards in the form of increased health or available magic. Between rounds, you can also visit the Hell’s Gate nightclub, where you can buy supplies like magic supplements, as well as various currency upgrades collected by killing enemies.

At any time, you can summon demon reinforcements.

It’s been a whopping eight years since we last saw Bayonetta shine in her own title, and since Bayonetta 2 was released in 2014, we’ve only seen her make a cameo in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but very Soon she’ll be in full swing, and our editorial team is full of anticipation when she sees more of what gaming’s most fashion-conscious witch has to offer on Nintendo Switch on October 28. Of course, our review of the adventure will be read on the site a few days before that.