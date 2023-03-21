Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya has revealed that there are no plans to end the series after Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. Instead, PlatinumGames hopes to expand the universe with a series of new games.

“We want to expand the world of the series with a series of new games,” Kamiya to Faguang (transcribed by VGC). “We are currently working in this direction,[Bayonetta Origins總監]Tinari-san and I have been discussing what we want to do next. We haven’t spoken to Nintendo about it yet.

Considering Bayonetta was a hugely successful IP, it seemed odd for Nintendo to end the series after Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. However, we can’t be sure about the future of the series without an official comment from the platform owner. Bayonetta series producer Makoto Okazaki did say, however, that he doesn’t believe this is the end of Umbra.

Do you want more Bayonetta games?