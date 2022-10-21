Home Technology Be careful not to break your Pixel Watch, because even Google can’t fix it right now TechRadar
Technology

Be careful not to break your Pixel Watch, because even Google can’t fix it right now TechRadar

by admin
Be careful not to break your Pixel Watch, because even Google can’t fix it right now TechRadar

After years of rumors, the Google Pixel Watch was finally launched this year with the Pixel 7 mobile phone. It uses a large area of ​​3D glass to create a very textured body, but users should be careful, because if you break the Pixel Watch screen, Even Google can’t fix it right now.

Reddit forum netizen CHARpieHS unpacked the Google Pixel Watch in his hand. Unfortunately, the watch slipped and fell on the tile floor, causing the entire screen of his Pixel Watch to crack before he even left the packaging. He contacted Google after the event. Repair, the customer service directly stated that Google currently has no way to provide repair quotations and services for the broken Pixel Watch screen, that is, if you break the Pixel Watch screen, then the watch will be goodbye.

Be careful not to break your Pixel Watch, because even Google can't fix it right now

▲ The Pixel Watch of Reddit netizens, it seems that he really broke the watch only by opening the package.

Half of the watch is glass

The Google Pixel Watch screen uses 3D curved glass, which extends all the way to the watch body. Recently, the repair website iFixit also disassembled the Pixel Watch. You can see that the upper part of the Pixel Watch body is the visible glass. There is no more structure on the bottom plate, and the glass frame itself does not have any protective power. Netizens who are considering starting should pay attention, maybe they have to buy a protective case for a watch?

Be careful not to break your Pixel Watch, because even Google can't fix it right now

▲ Pixel Watch In addition to the bottom plate of the fixed screen, the upper part of the body is a whole piece of 3D glass.

See also  Apple releases watchOS 8 update!Solve the two major problems of Apple Watch 3

Quoted from: Reddit

You may also like

The third-generation Apple TV 4K uses the A15...

【ZCOPE】Intel 13th Generation CPU Released! Is the performance...

Apple Fitness+ is coming to iPhone on October...

Seagate and Marvel’s Spider-Man FireCuda Special Edition Out...

Players accidentally discovered “Thylacine Attack” that was overdue...

Players accidentally discovered “Thylacine Attack” that was overdue...

Ming-Chi Kuo expects next-gen Apple TV to be...

iFixit disassembles the Pixel Watch, it seems to...

Without knowing it, an Italian graphic designer has...

“Fallout 3” GOTY Edition + “Evolution Land” is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy