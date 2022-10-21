After years of rumors, the Google Pixel Watch was finally launched this year with the Pixel 7 mobile phone. It uses a large area of ​​3D glass to create a very textured body, but users should be careful, because if you break the Pixel Watch screen, Even Google can’t fix it right now.

Reddit forum netizen CHARpieHS unpacked the Google Pixel Watch in his hand. Unfortunately, the watch slipped and fell on the tile floor, causing the entire screen of his Pixel Watch to crack before he even left the packaging. He contacted Google after the event. Repair, the customer service directly stated that Google currently has no way to provide repair quotations and services for the broken Pixel Watch screen, that is, if you break the Pixel Watch screen, then the watch will be goodbye.

▲ The Pixel Watch of Reddit netizens, it seems that he really broke the watch only by opening the package.

Half of the watch is glass

The Google Pixel Watch screen uses 3D curved glass, which extends all the way to the watch body. Recently, the repair website iFixit also disassembled the Pixel Watch. You can see that the upper part of the Pixel Watch body is the visible glass. There is no more structure on the bottom plate, and the glass frame itself does not have any protective power. Netizens who are considering starting should pay attention, maybe they have to buy a protective case for a watch?

▲ Pixel Watch In addition to the bottom plate of the fixed screen, the upper part of the body is a whole piece of 3D glass.

