Be careful when shopping on the popular Temu! It is very dangerous for your privacy!

Now we see and hear it everywhere, I’m talking about Temu, a Chinese e-commerce similar to Shein and Wish which is literally depopulating and invading all social media with a marketing campaign never seen before giving unlikely influencers products to sponsor it every day.

If you are among the many who have fallen into their trap, unsubscribe immediately and also delete the relevant application if you have installed it because in a recent research dossier by a well-known group of computer engineers from Grizzly Research (which concerns online security), they discovered that the giant behind Temu (PDD is its name) is heavily in debt and to recover it uses the data of unsuspecting Western users and then resells it to the highest bidder cyber criminal; this data, as you can imagine, also includes credit card numbers, social and non-various accounts, email, address, mobile phone numbers and much more. Obviously I’m not going to list you how and they could use them illegally causing you big problems.

Temu has hidden features that allow the app to perform extensive data filtering without users knowing, thereby increasing the risk of personal data information falling to the mercy of malicious people. When analyzing the app it became clear that there was a lot of work done by the developers in hiding these things. This danger has been multiplied by the large number of downloads of the app in America and Europe.

The report also accuses Temu of having the intention of selling all the data stolen from Western customers to China, to support his own business model which is now headed towards bankruptcy. In fact, it is estimated that the app loses around 30 dollars for each order placed by users. We must then consider the exorbitant costs in advertising and shipping from China to the rest of the world.

Temu was even temporarily suspended and canceled for a certain period on the Google Play Store in light of these facts, but it has returned and Grizzly Research engineers are monitoring it.

In conclusion, if you have the application, delete it immediately and no longer purchase from them because even via browser registration is required with all your data which, as mentioned, will then be resold on the black market of the web.

