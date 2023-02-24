When the wireless headset Beats Fit Pro is released in November 2021, the factory provides 4 body and charging case colors, namely classic black red, Beats white, amethyst crystal color and sage gray for customers to choose from. After more than a year on the market, Apple has announced the launch of 3 new colors, Coral Pink, Fluorescent Yellow and Ocean Wave Blue, bringing the choice to as many as 7.

The new color Beats Fit Pro has been launched on the Apple Hong Kong official website, but it has not been officially released at the time of writing, and the webpage shows “coming soon”. Some foreign media estimate that the new color will go on sale on February 23, US time, and other markets will also have the opportunity to be listed simultaneously. The specifications of Beats Fit Pro are similar to those of AirPods Pro, including built-in H1 chip, active noise reduction and transparency mode, and support for spatial audio and head tracking.

Beats Fit Pro is designed for sports enthusiasts. The in-ear earplugs and the ear wing structure of the fuselage reduce the chance of the earphones falling off during exercise. After the 3 new colors are on the shelves, the original 4 colors will continue to be sold, and the retail price marked on Apple’s Hong Kong official website will also remain at HK$1,749, unchanged from when it was launched in January last year.

Source of information and pictures: Apple

unwire.hk Mewe page: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

latest videos