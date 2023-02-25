The Beats Fit Pro true wireless sports earbuds come in three bright and vibrant new colors of Coral Pink, Neon Yellow and Wave Blue, following the previous classic four colors of black red, white, sage gray and ice crystal purple. It will be fully launched on February 24, priced at 6,990 yuan.

This time, Beats invited American singer, songwriter and actor Chlöe Bailey (Chloe Bailey) and American tennis player Frances Tiafoe (Frances Tiafoe) to shoot the new advertising video “Locked. Exercise”, Let’s promote it together. In this 30-second promo, Chlöe wears headphones and completes a series of movements from boxing to dancing to music, fully explaining the amazing fit and flexibility of Beats Fit Pro.

Beats Fit Pro headphones feature an innovative ear fin design with IPX4 sweat and water resistance, built for active, active lifestyles. It provides active noise reduction, transparency mode and adaptive functions, as well as spatial audio with dynamic head tracking technology, bringing users an immersive and perfect listening experience.

Beats Fit Pro is also equipped with the Apple H1 chip, allowing iPhone users to enjoy seamless ecosystem features, including one-click pairing, earbud fit testing, automatic switching between iCloud devices, audio sharing, hands-free ” Hey Siri” and “Find” in iOS.

In terms of power performance, Beats Fit Pro headphones can provide 6 hours of listening time, and the charging box can provide an additional 21 hours of battery life, fast charge for 5 minutes, and play for another hour. Additionally, Android users can also use the Beats app for Android, which provides enhanced features such as one-touch pairing, custom controls, battery information and fit testing.