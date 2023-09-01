Beats Studio Buds Plus Test Conclusion after 2 months – technology sloth

After an extensive test period, there is now a detailed review of the Beats in-ear headphones with ANC. Of course, everything should have gotten better again than in the predecessors and I’m inclined to agree. While the Beats Studio+ lacks a few features, they still perform reasonably well in the crucial categories. It also helps that the price has come down as well.

Positive:

– Klang

– ANC

– wearing comfort

– Service

– Transparente Version

Neutral:

– Relatively large case, but still fits in your pocket

Negative:

– no wearer detection

– no Bluetooth multi-device

– no wireless charging

– Hardly any adaptability in operation

Beats Studio Buds Plus at Amazon: *

similar posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

