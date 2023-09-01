Beats Studio Buds Plus Test Conclusion after 2 months – technology sloth

After an extensive test period, there is now a detailed review of the Beats in-ear headphones with ANC. Of course, everything should have gotten better again than in the predecessors and I’m inclined to agree. While the Beats Studio+ lacks a few features, they still perform reasonably well in the crucial categories. It also helps that the price has come down as well.
Positive:
– Klang
– ANC
– wearing comfort
– Service
– Transparente Version
Neutral:
– Relatively large case, but still fits in your pocket
Negative:
– no wearer detection
– no Bluetooth multi-device
– no wireless charging
– Hardly any adaptability in operation
