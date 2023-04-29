Beats Studio Buds Plus Unpublished by Apple was first exposed by Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds Plus, which was discovered earlier in the iOS 16.4 RC version, suddenly appeared on the online store platform Amazon yesterday, briefly revealing the information consumers want to know, including that this wireless headset will be available on May 18th. It is recommended The retail price is US$170 (approximately HK$1,335), which is US$20 more than the Studio Buds currently on sale.

According to the information published on the Amazon page, in addition to supporting the spatial sound function, the main improvement of Beats Studio Buds Plus is that the active noise reduction capability is 1.6 times higher than that of the previous generation Studio Buds, and the performance of the transparent mode is also improved by 2 times. The new headset has 3 larger microphone peaks, new air vents and a more powerful processor, while the voice positioning algorithm can accurately filter out background noise, making calls appear crisp and clear.

In addition, the total battery life of the Studio Buds Plus is 36 hours, and the factory will provide 4 pairs of silicone earplugs of different sizes. The headset continues to support Android and iOS devices, and offers automatic device switching, automatic pairing, support for Hey, Siri voice control and FindMy tracking. However, the biggest selling point of Studio Buds Plus may be that Beats uses a translucent frosted body for the first time. Even the charging protection box is also translucent, which is quite different from the previous color scheme.

Source of information and pictures: macrumors

latest videos