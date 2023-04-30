Beats Studio Buds+ will launch a transparent version in May- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Digital

To be honest, transparent gadgets are nothing new, but I wonder if you have noticed that when manufacturers are willing to launch transparent versions for electronic products, they will always attract the attention of users, and the item that will be released in transparent colors is Beats Studio Buds+, which will be released on May 5. Available on 18th.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

It is true that Beats Studio Buds+ has a transparent version, which can definitely compete head-on with Nothing Ear (2), but of course, if you are worried that the shell will gradually turn yellow as you use it for a long time, then there is still a relatively easy-to-care black color Available in and ivory. In terms of function, the Beats Studio Buds+ microphone area has been increased by 3 times, and the ventilation holes have also been changed, so that its active noise reduction function will reach 1.6 times that of the original Studio Buds, and the transparent mode performance will also increase by 2 times.

In addition, this headset also provides up to 36 hours of listening time (used with the USB-C charging box), is equipped with IPX4 waterproof and dustproof rating, and provides 4 earplug sizes from XS to L. Of course, this headset is not only designed for Apple devices, but also for Android phones, and provides one-key pairing and automatic device switching functions, as well as supporting elements such as Hey Siri and Find My. The product is expected to be released on May 18th, priced at US$169.95 (approximately HK$1,335).

[Related reports]CASETiFY iPhone transparent case test that does not change color!No fear of stains

【Related Report】Sony brings LiSA customized Just ear headphones to Hong Kong!Qiqi Hot Chase ACG Anime Music

[Related reports]Apple announces new support plan for AirPods firmware update without iPhone

Source: MacRumors