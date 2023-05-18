Beats Studio Buds+ with improved ANC and transparent look!

The new ones have been in place for a few hours Beats headphones, the Studio Buds Plus, available for purchase. Compared to its predecessor, that was the main thing Active Noise Cancelling improved. The model also comes with an interesting, transparent design.

After about two years ago the Beats Studio Buds came on the market, was now the successor, the Studio Buds Plus, introduced. For this purpose, both the Active Noise Canceling and the battery life improved. Manufacturer Apple already has an exciting one introductory video published, in which the design of the new model is explained in detail:

If you order the new earbuds, you get the following delivered:

Beats Studio Buds +

Ladecase

Eartips in sizes XS, S, M and L

USB-C charging cable (without adapter)

warranty card

They are available in three color variants Ivory, Black/Gold and in Transparent, as can be seen in the video. The headphones alone only weigh 5 Grammwhich has charging case 49 Gramm. the latter measures 7,2 x 5,1 x 2,55 Zentimeter. The buds are sweat and water resistant after IPX4. There is one on both handsets multifunction buttonwhich can be used to control the wireless headphones.

Apple wants to aim high with the battery life: 36 hours the charging case should be able to play music. In addition, the manufacturer promises powerful and immersive sound Spatial Audio von Dolby Atmos. The buds feature three air ventswho den Airflow and should therefore guarantee a comfortable fit throughout the day.

By the way, the Studio Buds + are not only with Appledevices, but also with Android compatible. This is what the different features look like:

Apple:

One-touch pairing – connect to any device in personal iCloud account

Siri Sprachassistent

Find My App – this can be used to locate the headphones if they are lost

Automatic software updates and new features

Android:

Google Fast Pair – connect to any device in personal Gmail account

Audio switch between different compatible devices

Google Find My Device

price and availability

The headphones are already available in the Beats online shop for 169,99 US-Dollar available, a great cheaper alternative for the AirPods Pro for example. The predecessor the Studio Buds+ are available for around 140 Euro to buy at Amazon:

All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

Check out the latest wireless headphones from Sony here WF-C700N an.

Those: beatsbydre.com