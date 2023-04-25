Beautiful 2D hand-painted fantasy world action game “Xinyuan Dreamland” launched on Steam- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

“Abyss of Dreams” is a side-scrolling action game with exquisite and beautiful 2D hand-painted graphics, allowing players to discover the secrets buried in the fantasy world, explore the majestic and magnificent natural landscapes and the remains of the ancient royal city, and encounter mysterious giant creatures and vagrants. cute elves. Use a wealth of weapons and various skills to fight against corrupted monsters and strive to break through many crises.

Explore the vast and mysterious garden

The supreme god created this vast continent called “ENGARDIN”. There are magnificent natural landscapes here: towering volcanoes, steep canyons, deep oceans, sky-high towers…

During the adventurous journey, you will encounter all kinds of strange and gorgeous lives. Huge creatures walking in magma and flames, and a group of elves traveling in the deep underground labyrinth… Meet your new friends, learn about their unknown past and mission.

The Garden Continent is full of unknowns, brave explorers, you will freely and seamlessly travel around, understand the interlocking backgrounds and plots of each area, explore the dusty history, solve mysterious mysteries, and reveal the unknown behind the world the truth.

Facing fierce and dangerous enemies

Beneath the magnificence of the Garden Continent, there are many dangers, and different ecology hides opponents with different styles. In addition to the corrupted enemies who are eyeing you, the organs of ancient ruins are ready to go, and there are unique and powerful bosses waiting for you in each region. challenge. Grab the weapon in your hand and be ready for battle at any time!

Fortunately, crises are always accompanied by rare opportunities. Hundreds of surprise treasure chests and various new abilities to help adventures are waiting for you to unseal them.

Cultivate your own unique fighting style through honing! There are as many as 10 kinds of weapons to choose from, various weapon-specific derivative skills, and a variety of talent tree development routes, allowing you to grow rapidly in fast-paced battles rich in action elements and become the top powerhouse on the mainland!

Experience the detailed and gorgeous hand-painted world

Every scene in “Dream of the Heart” is carefully drawn and produced by original paintings and animators. The semi-open world of the traditional Galaxy City will let you explore. The delicate and exquisite art style, different block designs, rich and diverse The dynamic effects will let you experience a vivid and wonderful adventure.

Game Features

·Traditional 2D animation side-scrolling action Metroid Castlevania game.

·Excellent character control feel.

·Huge seamless semi-open world, more than 15 scenes with different styles.

· Acquire more than 10 new character abilities as the game progresses.

·Rich and unique weapons/magic builds!

· More than 150 different enemies.

·40 magnificent and romantic original soundtracks, created by the Shanghai Candle Dragon audio team.

·Estimated to be as long as 25-30 hours of game experience in the first week!

·There are more surprises waiting for you to discover by yourself!

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1701520/_/