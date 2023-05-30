“Beautiful Gonitz” and “XV Kagura Chizuru” debut together with the lineup of “THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR”

Entertainment Center / Comprehensive Report

Netmarble Corporation, the world‘s leading high-quality mobile game development and publishing company, announced that its popular RPG mobile game “THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR” has launched a new update. From now on, players can get new fighters, battle cards and many in-game activities.

In this update, new fighters “Beautiful Gonitz (Yellow Attribute/Balanced Type)” and “XV Kagura Chizuru (Red Attributed/Balanced Type)” have been added. “Beautiful Gonitz” is characterized by cooperating with other yellow-attribute fighters. Its leader skill can increase the attack power and crit rate of yellow-attribute fighters; and her special skills can be used after using the palm skill Increases own attack power and finisher damage for a period of time.

The leader skill of “XV Kagura Chizuru” can increase the attack power of red-attribute fighters and three-artifact fighters, and its special skill can increase the attack of teammates for a period of time after she hits the active skill on enemies in the holy state speed; and also reduces the cooldown of all active skills after each active skill is used, making her a powerful character with reduced cooldowns.

Brand new Battle Cards that enhance the aforementioned fighters also make their debut in this update. The battle card of “Beautiful Gonitz” can increase the critical strike rate for a period of time after using the skill; the battle card of “XV Kagura Chizuru” can increase the critical strike damage rate of all teammates for a period of time after using the skill.

Several new in-game events have been added to this update, including:

■ Aegis challenge, new growth content

. Players can strengthen their own abilities through the “Aegis System”, and can use them strategically in the “Aegis Challenge Dungeon: Mecha Gonitz”.

. As soon as the player enters the “Aegis Challenge Dungeon” and uses a character with enhanced attributes, he can get various rewards according to the proportion of damage caused.

■ RUSH copy: unbreakable shackles

. Players can use “Beautiful Gonitz” and “XV Kagura Chizuru” to play the plot and various levels.

. Players who complete RUSH levels of different difficulty can get event coins, which can be used to exchange for various props such as event set cards.

■ Collection effect system

. Players can obtain additional rewards based on the items collected in the collection room.

“THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR” has fast-paced combat action, players can fight against enemies, huge bosses and enemy teams, an intense and exciting game experience, with top-notch graphics, bold colors, and lightning-fast smoothness animation. In addition, the game also includes all the classic characters of the King of Fighters series from KOF 94 to XIV. There are more than 130 fighters waiting for players to collect and upgrade as soon as they are launched. There are also many time-limited events, such as the joint name with the popular IP Tekken 7, Samurai Soul, and Seven Knights, which make players love it. More exciting events will be launched in the future, please stay tuned.

“THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR” is available on Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmarble.kofg), App Store (https://apps. apple.com/app/id1444835826) and supports English, Traditional Chinese, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian and German.

