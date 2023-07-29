Beauty and well-being: six Italian startups are trying to revolutionize the sector

There are sectors that have been the same or similar for decades and others in which large companies predominate and it seems that competitive startups cannot be born. One of them is the world of beauty: we think of hairdressers, beauty salons but also of the world of products. For some years, however, something has been moving and big brands, established chains and long-standing small shops have to deal with new realities and innovation. Just think that digital entered forcefullyand within the world of salons thanks to a startup, Treatwelltoday the leading platform in Europe for booking of beauty and wellness treatments. Born in London in 2008, it is the marketplace and software as a service solution for companies in the beauty and wellness sector. With Treatwell, users can book their beauty appointment in just a few clicks and at any time, and hairdressers, beauticians and personal care professionals can manage the salon’s business thanks to a digital agenda and cloud-based management software.

In 2022 Treatwell aggregated the Italian Uala: the Group now has more than 800 employees and has a widespread presence in 13 European countries where it manages around 100 million appointments every year and supplies management software to over 50,000 partner salons.

If Treatwell is by now the consolidated reality that has brought digital to this sector, there are also several startups in Italy that are renewing it. In London and in the States the hair barplaces where you can shampoo, style and treat while sipping a drink are already widespread, here less so. Danilo Gasparriniformer founder of Bun Burger, e Vanessa Zani Guasti They founded We are Emmaa chain of hairdressing shops specializing in washing, treatments and styling (no cuts or colour) which allows you to book and cancel online and activate a subscription service with unlimited folds at 89 euros per month. “Our hair spa was born from our desire to create something that was not there before in a sector, that of haircare, which unlike barbershops, has not had technological innovation among its recent drivers. This aspect, together the importance that hair care has in the current concept of well-being, has led us to develop an identity format in which the high quality of the services offered is directly proportional to their accessibility, both in economic terms and in terms of time rationalization” commented Danilo Gasparrini. The new startup presents itself today on the Italian market with an initial capital of 1 million and 600 thousand euros, the result of the investment of a club deal which includes important names in national entrepreneurship, including Matteo De Brabant, Ceresio Investors, Emanuele Grippo, Filippo Garavatti, Emanuele Visconti, Luca Lazzaroni, Marco Coin and others. The first salon is located in Brera in Milan.

Has already 19 stores in Italy and one in Seoul Barberino’s, chain of barbershops founded by Michele Callegari and Niccolo Bencini in 2015. The project aims to offer an accessible, modern and technological luxury experience, but which has its roots in history, tradition and Made in Italy. The idea takes up the family tradition of one of the two founders: in 1910 Giovanni Callegari (great-grandfather of one of the founders) left Italy for the United States, where he began working as a barber: he soon became famous in the international community in Boston with the name “Barberino”.

Barberino’s combines tradition with innovation: in the app Barberino’s customers can win complimentary experiences and reserve grooming services, from haircuts to shaving and beard trimming, directly from your smartphone.

The company’s turnover went from one million euros in 2020 to 2.5 million in 2022. The strong growth is also confirmed by the opening of 7 new stores during 2022 and by joining the company, with an investment of 3 million euros, from the Startup Relaunch Fund managed by CDP Venture Capital SGR, Francesco Pinto, Chairman and Co-founder of Yamamay, who joins the board as non-operating president and the former footballer Claudio Marchisio, new brand ambassador of Barberino’s .

Cosmetic startups

Then there are Italian startups that aim to revolutionize the cosmetic sector. Serum Lab Skincare is an innovative start-up in the cosmetics sector, based in Italy, which stands out for the exclusive use of 100% made in Italy whey, coming from the Parmigiano Reggiano supply chain, in its product line.

According to the CEO of Serum Lab, Darius Ticket, whey is an element with remarkable beneficial properties for both the body and the skin. Many pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors exploit its properties, but usually in freeze-dried form, which involves costs and pollution due to travel on rubber and the loss of many properties during the freeze-drying process.

The real innovation of Serum Lab lies in the unique method designed to make whey available in liquid form in their products, combining it with the most modern technologies of natural cosmetics. Furthermore, they have completely eliminated the use of production water, replacing it entirely with whey, guaranteeing an exceptionally high concentration of the whey and minimizing the environmental impact. This innovative approach makes it possible to exploit the raw material in a sustainable way and without waste.

He was born in Abruzzo Tindora Cosmeticsinnovative startup, founded by Fiorella Bafile which has been committed from the outset to support local saffron production, adopting non-intensive cultivation systems with a strong social and ethical value to promote youth employment in the area, which is still recovering after the earthquake. Its skincare line makes use of the antioxidant and rejuvenating properties of carotenoids present in saffron. It is saffron from L’Aquila dop, grown on the Navelli plateau. “The company also represents the bio-cosmetics of the third millennium, through the inclusion of pre- and pro-biotics such as milk thistle, Q10 enzyme, aloe aera and hyaluronic acid. In this case, saffron also has the property of being a carrier for the other ingredients contained in the products in the range”, comments the founder.

They are two cosmetologist pharmacists who founded Hormonea company that has identified, on the basis of scientific research, the main components that are cyclically indispensable for the skin during hormonal fluctuations of menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding and menopause and has developed a Beauty-Full Routine based on the hormonal phase in which find the woman, making skin care effective and simple.

Not just creams

There are also startup of hardware products dedicated to beauty. Mimix.life is an innovative startup founded by Jade Sbalbi in 2018 who created Solo, a patented free weight for facial gymnastics that improves the elasticity and tone of the skin and counteracts the formation of wrinkles, reducing their depth and length. The company promises that, through a daily training of just 3 minutes, Solo is able to train the muscles of the face and neck, guaranteeing visible results after 14 days of training. The daily workout with Solo is managed by the mimix.life app, a virtual coach that can be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple Store.