Beauty and wellbeing: six Italian startups are trying to revolutionize the sector

There are sectors that have been the same or similar for decades and others in which large companies predominate and it seems that competitive startups cannot be born. One of them is the world of beauty: we are thinking of hairdressers, beauty salons but also the world of products. For some years, however, something has been moving and large brands, established chains and small, long-standing shops have to deal with new realities and innovation. Just think that digital has entered forcefullyand within the world of salons thanks to a startup, Treatwelltoday the leading platform in Europe for booking beauty and wellness treatments. Born in London in 2008, it is the marketplace and software as a service solution for companies in the beauty and wellness sector. With Treatwell, users can book their beauty appointment in just a few clicks and at any time, and hairdressers, beauticians and personal care professionals can manage the salon’s business thanks to a digital diary and cloud management software.

In 2022 Treatwell aggregated the Italian Uala: the Group today has more than 800 employees and has a widespread presence in 13 European countries where it manages around 100 million appointments every year and provides management software to over 50,000 partner salons.

If Treatwell is now the consolidated reality that brought digital to this sector, even in Italy there are several startups that are renewing it. In London and the States the hair barplaces where you can shampoo, style and treat while sipping a drink are already widespread, less so here. Danilo Gasparriniformer founder of Bun Burger, and Vanessa Zani Guasti They founded We are Emmaa chain of hairdressing shops specializing in washing, treatments and styling (no cuts or colour) which allows you to book and cancel online and activate a subscription service with unlimited folding for 89 euros per month. “Our hair spa was born from our desire to create something that did not exist in a sector, that of haircare, which, unlike barbershops, has not had technological innovation among its recent drivers. This aspect, together the importance that hair care plays in the current concept of well-being, led us to develop an identifying format in which the high quality of the services offered was directly proportional to their accessibility, both in economic terms and in terms of rationalization of time” , commented Danilo Gasparrini. The new startup presents itself today on the Italian market with an initial capital of 1 million and 600 thousand euros, the result of the investment of a club deal which includes important names in national entrepreneurship, including Matteo De Brabant, Ceresio Investors, Emanuele Grippo, Filippo Garavatti, Emanuele Visconti, Luca Lazzaroni, Marco Coin and others. The first salon is located in Brera in Milan.

Has already 19 Barberino’s stores in Italy and one in Seoul, barber shop chain founded by Michele Callegari and Niccolò Bencini in 2015. The project aims to offer an accessible, modern and technological luxury experience, but which has its roots in history, tradition and Made in Italy. The idea takes up the family tradition of one of the two founders: in 1910 Giovanni Callegari (great-grandfather of one of the founders) left Italy for the United States, where he began working as a barber: he soon became famous in the international community of Boston with the name “Barberino”.

Barberino’s combines tradition with innovation: in the app Barberino’s customers can win free experiences and reserve grooming services, from haircuts to shaving, including beard trimming, directly from your smartphone.

The company’s turnover went from one million euros in 2020 to 2.5 million in 2022. The strong growth is also confirmed by the opening of 7 new stores during 2022 and by the entry into the company, with an investment of 3 million euros, of the Rilancio Startup Fund managed by CDP Venture Capital SGR, Francesco Pinto, Chairman and Co-founder of Yamamay, who joins the board as non-operational president and the former footballer Claudio Marchisio, new brand ambassador of Barberino’s .

Cosmetics startups

Then there are Italian startups that aim to revolutionize the cosmetics sector. Serum Lab Skincare is an innovative start-up in the cosmetics sector, based in Italy, which stands out for the exclusive use of 100% made in Italy whey, coming from the Parmigiano Reggiano supply chain, in its product line.

According to the CEO of Serum Lab, Dario Ticket, whey is an element with notable beneficial properties for both the body and the skin. Many pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors exploit its properties, but usually in a freeze-dried form, which involves costs and pollution due to road transport and the loss of many properties during the freeze-drying process.

Serum Lab’s true innovation lies in the unique method designed to make whey available in liquid form in their products, combining it with the most modern natural cosmetic technologies. Furthermore, they have completely eliminated the use of production water, replacing it entirely with whey, ensuring an exceptionally high concentration of the whey and minimizing environmental impact. This innovative approach allows us to exploit the raw material in a sustainable and waste-free way.

Born in Abruzzo Tindora Cosmeticsinnovative startup, founded by Fiorella Bafile which has been committed from the beginning to support local saffron production, adopting non-intensive cultivation systems and with a strong social and ethical value to promote youth employment in the area, still in the recovery phase after the earthquake. Its skincare line takes advantage of the antioxidant and rejuvenating properties of the carotenoids present in saffron. This is L’Aquila DOP saffron, grown in the Navelli Plateau. “The company also represents the organic cosmetics of the third millennium, through the inclusion of pre- and pro-biotics such as milk thistle, Q10 enzyme, aloe aera and hyaluronic acid. Saffron, in this case, also has the property of being a carrier for the other ingredients contained in the products of the range”, comments the founder.

Two cosmetologist pharmacists founded it Hormonea company that has identified, on the basis of scientific research, the main components that are cyclically indispensable for the skin during the hormonal fluctuations of menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding and menopause and has developed a Beauty-Full Routine based on the hormonal phase in which finds the woman, making skin care effective and simple.

Not just creams

There are also startup of hardware products dedicated to beauty. Mimix.life is an innovative startup founded by Giada Sbalbi in 2018 who created Solo, a patented free weight for facial gymnastics that improves the elasticity and tone of the skin and combats the formation of wrinkles, reducing their depth and length. The company promises that, through a daily training of just 3 minutes, Solo is able to train the muscles of the face and neck, guaranteeing visible results already after 14 days of training. The daily workout with Solo is managed by the mimix.life app, a virtual coach downloadable on Google Play and Apple Store.