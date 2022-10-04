“Per me the programming language is the true universal language”Says Tim Cook during our meeting at the Apple Academy. It is the right place for such a statement, given that the students of the San Giovanni a Teduccio campus first learn the code: what is needed to create websites, databases, and above all apps.

Although most of them are Italian, they speak English in the classroom. But where the vocabulary does not reach, the programming language arrives: “My opinion is that it is the most important second language that you can learn. First comes the mother tongue, then coding ”, according to Apple’s CEO. Who, coherently, adds: “I believe that everyone should be required to learn programming before graduating from secondary school. In my opinion, teaching should be offered starting from elementary school, with increasingly difficult steps as we grow up ”.

And how are you doing in Italy? “Formally we have many initiatives, for example for Code Week, but they are episodic and too short to leave their mark”, explains Augusto Chioccariello, researcher at the Institute for Educational Technologies of the CNR. “Teaching a programming language would have to become mandatory to make sense; it has been talked about at least since 2004, but the ministers change too quickly and it is not possible to reach a decision. One thing is certain: it is stupid to talk about the digital revolution by simply using IT tools without understanding, at least broadly, how they work ”.

Two good reasons to study coding

Cook points out two other good reasons to be familiar with a programming language: on the one hand, he says, “it helps to think”, on the other it is “a way of expressing oneself”.

“I’m not saying we all have to become programmers, but for me, code helps develop critical thinking, and that it can be useful in many moments of life“. The reasoning is clear: learning to program means learning to analyze your ideas and find the best way to express them. This is always the case when you learn a new language: you analyze affinities and divergences, reflect and learn to know the mother tongue better. There is not even a need to change the language, in reality: just think of logical analysis, critical reflection on the language that is spoken every day and how much it helps to become aware of idioms, clichés, vague or misleading expressions. Having to do with the code helps to become familiar with a logical procedure that is one of analysis, but also of synthesis. There must be neither too much nor too little: all the thousands or millions of lines of code that make up an app or program have meaning and meaning. This conceptual rigor, this effort to express a concept with clarity and conciseness can become a very useful tool for working on oneself and with others. And here we come to the second point highlighted by Cook: “Writing code is expressing yourself, drawing on their own creativity “. Because, despite the strict rules of the various programming languages, there is not only one way to achieve the result, but several. And the choice is individual, it reflects the personality, style and culture of those who make it. Also in Naples, but at the university, in the speech for the conferral of the honorary degree, he had said that “technology is the mirror of man”. This is true if we think in very general terms, but also if we go into detail.

Create a new world

In our interview, however, Cook made another observation, more poetic and at the same time more concrete: working with programming “is a way to face the things that are wrong with the world and change them“. “Here is the difference between the mathematician and the computer scientist: the former describes reality in a theorem, the latter constructs a program that solves a task,” observes Chioccariello. “So essentially invents new worlds, and to do that you have to be creative. There are no physical limits, only fantasy limits: let’s think for example of video games ”.

There is something magical about coding, in the fact that a language can create new worlds: it is a bit like being God, who gives names to things and thus gives birth to them. And for this there is a great responsibility, as Cook recalled: “Today we see more clearly than ever how innovation can drive social progress and deepen the human experience – but we see how it can also be exercised to exploit and watch over. To weaken the bonds between us just when we need to strengthen them. And I believe that, as innovators, we have a responsibility to strictly abide by the highest standards when it comes to our impact on people’s lives. ”

The work

And finally, more prosaically, coding can become a job, a source of income. It can help you come up with a career. OR a new life, as for Séamus O’Connor, one of the 258 enrolled at the Academy for the academic year 2022-2023. He graduated from University College Dublin in Greek and Roman archeology and civilization, with a master’s in Business Studies, then spent 15 years in China, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong, where he worked in international private medical insurance. At one point he decided to become an iOS / macOS developer and returned to Ireland to pursue a postgraduate degree in Computer Science. “I came here by chance, I submitted the application but I forgot to check the results, then they warned me that I had been admitted,” he explains. “And now I am among boys and girls who have great ideas to make the world better”. Séamus’ has to do with language teaching, but it is not his real priority: “After a while I felt the need for a new challenge, and developing apps is an excellent opportunity to start it all over again”.