Because Elon Musk wants Italy at all costs for his fight with Zuckerberg

And so the MMA fight between Musk and Zuckerberg it will most likely take place in Italy, according to what Elon Musk wrote about X.

The choice of location is certainly due to Musk and his passion for ancient Rome.

Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Last June, on the occasion of his lightning visit to Italy, the entrepreneur found the time to admire it in person the Flavian Amphitheater. That stop in the monument, before leaving for France, was probably a sort of inspection in view of the meeting with the CEO of Meta.

A few days later, in fact, the American media reported an invitation from the Italian Ministry of Culture – later denied by the Government – to carry out the long-awaited fight in the capital. But still today, in a note, Minister Sangiuliano confirmed that the challenge will be held in Italy “but not in Rome”.

In the past, Musk has repeatedly expressed his admiration for the Eternal City on his social network. “Ancient Rome was extremely advanced in terms of technologies and the use of colors in decorations” the entrepreneur wrote last May.

Highly recommend visiting. Ancient Rome was remarkably advanced in technology & colorful in decor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

“If Rome has won and prevailed in the world – wrote Musk last February – it is because it was able to count on the best engineering works”. The entrepreneur also turned out to be a fan of the Hbo TV series “Roma”: for Musk the latter is “extremely underrated”.

And again, also on X, Musk shared a scene from Monty Python’s Brian of Nazareth – the one filmed inside the Colosseum – as a tongue-in-cheek reference to what awaits viewers of the future fight with Zuckerberg.

Furthermore, Elon Musk also used ancient Rome to underline the decline in the birth rate in various countries of the world, including Italy. “The decline in births is underestimated as a cause of the decline of civilization – wrote the entrepreneur last April in X -. Even Rome had a problem with births during the reign of Julius Caesar.”

Musk is a history buff, and not just Roman civilization. A few days ago, still on X, he ironically wrote that he set up “History podcasts with a sleep timer”. In reality, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX attaches extreme importance to ancient history, such as to even determine his sentimental acquaintances.

“The only serious relationship I could have is with a person who can listen to an hour of war history before going to bed,” Musk told Walter Isaacson, the American journalist who wrote his new biography, telling him the first date with the Canadian singer Grimes with whom he later had two children.

Musk swears he spoke to “the Italian Prime Minister and the Minister of Culture”, who “guaranteed an epic location” for the meeting with Zuck. Giorgia Meloni met Elon Musk just a month ago, at Palazzo Chigi. The two – also according to the statements made by the businessman after his visit – spoke of the drop in births in Italy and the risks associated with it uncontrolled development of artificial intelligence.

And while the Italian government lends itself to the circus of Musk and Zuckerberg, the other European nations are working hard to tighten with the Tesla CEO much more lucrative deals.

Germany has already secured itself a Gigafactory near Berlin, Tesla’s first European mega factory on which Musk has bet between 5 and 7 billion dollars, employing 12,000 people. And France is also working to cut the red ribbon of a new Tesla plant. “There are several options on the table,” said Le Marie, France’s economy and finance minister.

