Because Il Sole 24 Ore is on Threads

And Threads it was. With very little notice, Meta also launched in Italy the social platform present since last summer in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. A few minutes after 12pm on December 14, the app was available for download. Usable directly from your Instagram account, Threads allows you to publish posts with a limit of 500 characters and videos lasting 5 minutes, in addition to the publication of images, gifs, audio and polls, similarly to what already happens in the Instagram environment.

Expectations for the European arrival of Threads are high: if in a few hours the app was downloaded 30 million times, shortly after its announcement last July, to reach approximately 100 million active users monthly, in Europe the app could gain around 40 million users in 2024.

The digital giant founded and led by Mark Zuckerberg waited for guarantees of being compliant with the rules established by the European regulation on digital markets, the Digital Markets Act, in force since last May, before also landing in the European Union. In fact, the app did not respect the prohibition on combining data collected on different platforms for personalized ads. And the most interesting evolutionary prospects for the social digital ecosystem,

The challenge – evident – ​​is with excessive imperviousness to the changes of the Dorsey era, and which has not found a reversal of trend since the readmission of Donald Trump, banned after the assault on Congress, nor of the subjects removed for hate speech and fake news, who had distinguished themselves in Covid epic first and Ukrainian conflict then due to contrarian positions. Not to mention the blue check transformed into a tool for verifying identity and quality of content, into a commercial asset. An environment that has become increasingly toxic for those who make the quality of their information a distinctive element of their business. For this reason, the arrival of Threads on our shores was eagerly awaited by those disappointed by X.

Il Sole 24 Ore is on Threads because the platform has a strong tendency towards interactivity between those who publish content and those who “follow”, not in a passive way but by interacting and in this case encouraging an editor like us to dialogue on the topics covered. The meeting between a social media and a mass media, such as a newspaper, can only represent an element of wealth. On the other hand, this type of dialogue has always belonged to the tradition of Il Sole 24 Ore, even before the birth of social networks: at Telefisco, an unmissable event for discussion between accountants and financial administration (by the way, the next appointment is February 1st for the 33rd edition), to the Expert Answers, which promptly provides readers with a qualified and certified response to doubts regarding the application of the existing regulations; to the now more than twenty-year history of Radio24 which has built its success thanks to interaction with listeners, up to the solid presence of the newspaper on other social networks.

