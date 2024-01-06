Because investments in startups have halved in 2023

Investments in Italian startups will collapse in 2023. A sudden, heavy but expected collapse. Sudden, because it interrupts a historical series of growth in the venture capital sector that lasted ten years. Heavy, because compared to 2022 it is a decrease of 51%: 1.17 billion invested compared to 2.4 of the previous year. Expected, because all market operators have known for some time that between the increase in interest rates and fears of wars in Europe and the Middle East, the era of abundance had come to an end.

The Italian decline precisely follows that recorded almost everywhere, from Europe to the United States. In France, investments fell by 48% in the year just ended, in Germany by 49%, in the United Kingdom by 51%. In the United States the decline was greater, -60% compared to 2022, for a total of 67 billion invested compared to 173 the previous year. Italian volumes are lower than other European and international partners. The startup investment market is younger and less mature than in other countries.

A particular market. Made of patient capital. Who invest in new technology companies at high risk of failure in the early stages of their life in the hope that among them there will be the new champions of the industry. National and otherwise. New startups worth billions. And here we can already glimpse another element that explains the reasons for the collapse of 2023. Because it is true that the rise in interest rates makes it more convenient for investors to focus on safe short-term returns than on long-term venture capital projects. And it is also true that international tensions do not help. But 2023 will be characterized above all by being the year in which the innovation investment market was forced to rethink itself. To do self-criticism.

“The unicorn bubble has deflated.” Gianluca Dettori is a long-time venture capitalist. President of Primo Venture, he has invested in hundreds of Italian startups. By unicorns he means those startups whose valuations, inflated by powerful capital injections, reach valuations above one billion. For Dettori we realized that those assessments were often exaggerated. And today we are paying the consequences. “The venture capital sector has been in sharp decline for two years. In the United States first, but also in Europe and Italy now. We are witnessing a readjustment of the valuations of innovative companies. Started last year on Nasdaq, now extended everywhere. Billionaire investments have often been made in companies that reached unrealistic valuations. As happened with Gorillas.”

Can a company be worth 200 times its turnover?

The reference is to the German woman who delivered groceries to her home, even in Italy. It had reached a valuation of 1.7 billion, almost 200 times its 2020 revenues, raised hundreds of millions from venture capital. Then at the end of the pandemic, with the reopenings, it collapsed. Thousands of employees were fired, including all Italians. Deflated. Like the bubble Dettori talks about. Virtually all innovation sectors are victims of this readjustment. Minus one. The new digital gold mine. Artificial intelligence, which globally is the only sector that continues to attract billions of investments. Especially in the USA, home of this new technology destined to become the new paradigm of innovation. “It will have an impact like the one had by the Web, it will change everything,” says Dettori.

This is why it attracts those who invest today and seek to secure a slice of the future of the innovation market. But in this waltz of investments, in this new composition of assets, Italy risks paying a significant price. “It’s true that the problem is everywhere, but in Italy the collapse of venture capital investments risks being dramatic”, thanks to the lack of maturity of the ecosystem.

“The decline in investments in Italy is louder because it follows a couple of years of a real market boom. But it is reasonable to expect a recovery, also thanks to the restart in full functionality of Cdp Venture Capital (Cassa’s vehicle for investments in startups, ed.) following the new industrial plan which will be presented in the spring”, reasons Francesco Cerruti, general director of Italian Tech Alliance, the Italian venture capital association.

Not everything is declining, he adds: “The sectors in which our country is most competitive at a European level are Life Sciences, Fintech and everything linked to Italian excellence, from food to fashion through design. Another area that is arousing of great interest are those activities linked to sustainable development and with attention to environmental impact, even more so considering the resources made available to the Pnrr”.

The market will change. It’s too early to say which direction. But in the great confusion of 2023, there is a barely mapped trajectory. Dettori already sees it: “It seems that venture capital is heading towards the end of hyper-consumption. A return to the past, to investments in technologies useful for solving the problems of our time”. Such as climate change, the fight against inequalities, transport efficiency. No longer just money to make money, but intelligent investments. Sounds like hope.