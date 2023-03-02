The crimes that take place on the web or that pass through it to end up in the real world are constantly increasing. This is due to the evolution and increasing diffusion of technologies that involve the transit of information in digital format from one virtual or physical place to another.

Computers, smartphones and tablets are present at home, at school, at work and, in addition to being extremely useful tools, they are means potentially exposed to telematic risks.

For this reason, today, IT expertise is a service in great demand by institutions, companies and private citizens.

Who requests a computer forensic analysis?

It should not be thought that a forensic analysis concerning the digital environment is required only by those who work in the IT field, for example a data center or a software house, the reality of this activity today is very different.

The search for digital evidence it is not fundamental only to counter what is now commonly called cybercrime, but it is in the majority of investigations. Just think of the analysis of a cell phone or a computer to determine the spatial and/or temporal location of a person.

It can be said that today cyber crimes are not limited to the action of criminals who operate on the dark web, but are widespread wherever there is someone who uses the internet for their work or in their free time.

The digital world and the real one now have blurred boundaries and, therefore, the intervention of experts in computer forensics is useful in a wide range of activities in contrast to crimes that are perpetrated by both hackers and common criminals who exploit technology for their own malicious purposes.

For this reason, a computer analyst can be called to carry out a criminal report, a civil technical consultancy, but also a biased technical consultancy. Therefore, both a judge and a private citizen can take advantage of this type of service provided by industry experts.

Who can provide a computer expertise

An IT expertise cannot be performed properly if you do not have the right skills. It is not enough to know the IT world and work in the digital field or to have studied law, but you must have one specialization in computer forensics.

Anyone who carries out the activity of IT analyst must have know-how that includes both technical skills and knowledge of the law, consequently a specialized professional is needed to be sure that an IT expertise is carried out correctly.

It is not enough to make sure that the person interviewed to produce a forensic computer analysis is competent in a general sense. The specialist must have suitable tools to carry out the analyses and, above all, he must demonstrate that he knows how follow the normative.

Certifications and best practices

Those involved in computer forensics should know and put into practice the guidelines defined by the standards:

ISO 27037

ISO 27001

ISO 9001

For example, the first one in the list has the title “Information technologies – Security techniques – Guidelines for the identification, collection, acquisition and conservation of digital data”. It is clear why this legislation is essential for those who carry out forensic computer analysis.

About the standard ISO 27037on the UNI website we read that: “The standard defines the specific guidelines for digital data management which are the identification, collection, capture and retention of digital evidence that may be of probative value”.

Also there ISO 27001 is very important for those who work in the IT sector and carry out expert reports, because it regards “Information technology – Security techniques – Information security management systems – Requirements”.

Finally, the norm ISO 9001 must be considered by agencies that provide forensic analysis services, because it defines the best practices that an organization must adopt to create a quality management system.