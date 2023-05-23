because Italy blocks the service

Federico Bertamino, IT networks and cybersecurity expert, comments on the decision of the Italian Privacy Guarantor to block the ChatGPT service for Italy.

In the end, providential or not, the step back has arrived. The Privacy Guarantor has reviewed the decision to prevent access to the artificial intelligence service made available to the American company OpenAI, better known as ChatGPT.

Privacy and ChatGPT: why Italy blocks the service

The disappointment of many users who a few weeks ago found themselves faced with a laconic message which effectively liquidated any possibility of using the service. With a lot of reimbursement of the subscription for those who had already made the payment. It was a temporary situation, but one that led many people to make dangerous choices to bypass the blockade.

A powerful tool

Needless to deny it, the artificial intelligence of this ChatBOT is useful. Much more powerful than Google or any search engine, ChatGPT is a powerful tool in many industries. For example, in the computing world, it is capable of write in multiple coding languages ​​almost flawlessly. So useful and performing that, as mentioned, many users did not stop in front of the veto imposed by the Guarantor. But how was it possible to bypass the blockade? It was enough to use a VPN, (acronym for Virtual Private Network). This tool allows you to connect network infrastructures geographically located in different places with virtual cables.

The VPN workaround

It is possible to create these infrastructures in total autonomy, provided you have the necessary IT skills. Or, alternatively and very simply, take advantage of paid services, costing a few euros per month, which offer their VPN infrastructure “for rent”. Among the most famous NordVPN and ProtonVPN, which, with its servers based in Switzerland, ensures the highest existing security standards. The VPN has allowed many people to use the free version of ChatGPT without any problems.

Privacy e ChatGPT

The story is different for those who had a subscription. In that case OpenAI, the company that created the bot, recognized users via the payment instrument used. If the use of secure services (which have a cost, however low) did not pose any danger to the user, the situation is different for those who have chosen free VPN services of dubious management.

An answer

In fact, by using these services, the user has literally entrusted the “house keys” of his own network to a stranger. When a service is offered on the web for free, the question that the user should always ask himself is “how is this company supported?”. The answer could be very inconvenient for many: piracy, cyber attacks, theft of sensitive data, etc.

Pay attention to the latency values

Another aspect to consider when choosing a VPN service is the so-called latency, i.e. the time in which information travels from sender to recipient and back. Let’s apply it to GPT Chat. Latency will be the time it takes for the information, which on the web are called packets, which make up our request to reach the ChatBot and return to us. Only then will she begin to respond. This size it is expressed in the unit of time, to be precise in milliseconds.

Il “timeout”

Introducing a VPN, however optimized, necessarily increases latency values. Because, instead of making a direct route between you and Chat GPT, a long detour is introduced to the servers of the VPN manager and from there to the ChatBOT and the same route must be taken by the replies. If the VPN service chosen is not optimized or in particular situations of network congestion, ChatGPT may simply not be able to respond to requests if the latency values ​​become too high. This phenomenon is calledtimeout”.

Privacy alarm and ChatGPT

Even if today we can use the platform again, we must always stay updated on possible future changes. Italy cannot afford not to follow the path of innovation. Therefore, to avoid new drawbacks, we find solutions or new rules more appropriate to the evolution of the scenario if we don’t want to fall behind.