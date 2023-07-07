because it’s big news

OpenAI has announced the general availability of the latest GPT-4 multimode model via API available to developers. This is excellent news, as well as important.

Sam Altman’s company explains that “Millions of developers have requested access to the GPT-4 API since March, and the range of innovative products leveraging GPT-4 is growing every day”, but also foresees a future in which “chat-based models can support any use case”.

GPT-4 represents the latest evolution of artificial intelligence models branded OpenAI, and is able to generate text, code, accept image and text input. According to various professional and academic benchmarks, the behavior is at the “human level” as – similarly to previous GPT models – it has been trained using publicly available data but at the same time performance has also been improved.

LakeUnderstanding images still isn’t available to everyone OpenAI users, who are only testing it with Be My Eyes. With the arrival of the GPT-4 API, the number of applications that will be able to rely on this model will certainly grow significantly, with the consequent use of artificial intelligence systems.

In the meantime, however, OpenAI has created a team to control superintelligence as, according to estimates, an AI smarter than humans could arrive within 10 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

