In Redmond I attended what could be considered a watershed moment in the technology industry. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took the stage to present the evolution of Bing and Edge. Building on its renewed partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft has taken what it calls OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) model — which is considerably more capable than anything available to date — and integrated it into Bing search data. The new Bing uses ChatGPT technology to understand questions and generate answers based on the available data. This new version of Bing will enhance Microsoft Edge by creating new experiences, such as the ability to summarize documents and create content such as emails or blog posts, all in 140 languages ​​supported from the start. Microsoft called AI the co-pilot of Edge. The new Bing is already available in limited preview and will be rolled out to millions of users in the coming weeks. If you are interested, you can join the waiting list.

A well-matched wedding

Many have wondered how ChatGPT, a technology that relies on a fixed data set, can be used for research, which requires dynamic and up-to-date information. The answer is that Microsoft uses ChatGPT to improve the user experience by allowing them to ask questions in a conversational way and refine them through a chat-like function. It also takes advantage of OpenAI templates to present responses in a rich and organized way. But the source of the answers is the updated information collected by Bing.

But why start with research? According to Microsoft, half of the questions users ask go unanswered. This is mainly due to a mismatch between how the answer is asked and how the search engine interprets the question. There is therefore a new opportunity to satisfy users.

Redmond’s bet

In addition, Microsoft wants to take shares away from Google, and its position as an outsider allows it to be more free to disrupt the industry. Microsoft knows all too well how difficult it is to change when you have millions of users who depend on your technology and are used to it. Remember the Windows start button? This time Google is in a similar position, not with users but with advertisers. Changing your search pattern has significant implications for advertisements. When searching for a product, users now see a traditional results page and sidebar offering a set of predefined data, all organized and summarized for the user. Microsoft provides links and references where the information comes from, and you can easily click on them. However, over time, as you become convinced that the information received is more suitable for your needs, you click less and less.

Furthermore, from the user’s perspective, there is very little emotional attachment to research as a service, while the opportunity to create pleasure is enormous. We all know that Bing and Edge are just the starting point for Microsoft. The power of Microsoft is to connect all the resources of Microsoft 365, which millions of users rely on every day. For this reason, if you are able to offer a positive experience today with Bing and Edge, users will ask for more and will even be willing to change their workflows, because they will know that they have a guaranteed return on investment.

But the name doesn’t change

At the outset of the event, I was convinced that if the rumors were true, this would be the perfect time for Microsoft to rebrand Bing. I had the opportunity to ask Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s Corporate VP and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, why they didn’t. Besides saying they love the brand, of course, he stressed that the sentiment towards Bing is actually neutral, not negative. Furthermore, he explained that this investment is about the evolution of research, not about starting new businesses. The more I thought about it, the more I understood that Mehdi was right. Starting with a new brand would mean there’s something fundamentally wrong with Bing, but that’s hardly the case. If Microsoft delivers on this initial promise, it will also be a huge success story for the company.

Google responded immediately with an event in Paris to showcase Bard’s recent announcement and its AI-powered approach to search. It would therefore be irresponsible to already talk about winners and losers. Both companies have strengths and weaknesses in their relationship with consumers. Microsoft will continue to better serve productivity users by connecting business and personal. Google has more data “in the world” thanks to maps and Android. So, the search, like mobile, could end up with two companies serving a large enough base to make it profitable for their businesses and valuable to users.

Confidence

Aside from features and services, there is another aspect that will determine user usage and engagement in this new world of search: trust. As I pointed out earlier, more and more information will be provided to users based on canned information that the user must trust. As our studies have clearly shown in the past, consumers trust Microsoft more than Google. The strong focus this week’s event put on responsible AI, the efforts to address inclusion and access early on, and the protections Microsoft has put in place with its Responsible AI Council and the Committee for Environmental, Social and Public Policies only increases this confidence.

Change

Another component of the success of this new AI-driven world will be the ability to change people’s mindsets about the role AI plays in the workplace and in education. Microsoft has been honing its storytelling across many industries, from the future of work to ethics, and needs to show people how to take advantage of these new tools. As Brad Smith said in his blog and during the event’s panel, “this is the time to be curious, not judge.” Unfortunately, we have seen more resistance to the impact of ChatGPT technology than curiosity.

In conclusion

I’ll leave you with the new Bing’s take on this evolution: “The new Bing is a bold move by Microsoft to reinvent search and challenge Google’s supremacy. It’s also a showcase of AI’s potential to transform the way we interact with information and create content. It remains to be seen whether the new Bing will be able to attract and satisfy users, but one thing is clear: Microsoft does not give up on search and is willing to use the most advanced technology to improve it”.