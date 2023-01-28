Today, the International Day for the Protection of Personal Data, established by the Council of Europe in 2006, is celebrated all over the world. It is an opportunity to stop and reflect, in a whirlwind of events on different topics and issues related to privacy program between today and the first days of next week, on centrality conquered by personal data in the markets, in society and in our democracies and on the challenges that are beginning to emerge on a line of the horizon.

We live in the data society. The exchange of personal data against services – albeit with different nuances and almost never, so far, declared with sufficient transparency – it constitutes the business model of the internet as we know it and it appears destined to constitute, in the near future, the business model of the Metaverse that will come, if it will come, whatever it is.

Social Because the fine in Meta in three months could change the Internet as we know it by Guido Scorza

05 January 2023



Every day, over four and a half billion people around the world hand over fragments of their personal identities into the hands of a plethora of digital content and service providers in exchange for the opportunity to use those services and content. Our personal data, therefore, is transformed into information and knowledge sold – with different formulas in form but identical in substance – to large and small advertising investors so that they can target us with advertising targeted, as they say in jargon, or advertising capable of intercepting our interests more likely and, for this reason, of making inroads more easily into our consumer decision-making processes – and sometimes not just consumption – also thanks to the fact that, more and more often , is presented to us in circumstances of space and time in which the probability that the commercial message is effective is higher. In the absence of this exchange it is likely that the Internet as we know it would not exist even if it is difficult to say how, how much and in what way it would be different.

Faced with this consideration, most of us normally shrug their shoulders with resigned serenity or resigned serenity: after all, what is the problem, they ask themselves, if instead of receiving advertisements for products or services that do not interest us, we receive advertisements for products or services that interest us?

We all win. Advertisers, users and consumers.

International privacy day – probably this year’s day even more than those of the past – can represent a precious opportunity to answer more and better than this question. The point is simple: the more any third party knows about us, the more they are in a position to intervene in our decision-making processes, be it consumer, political, cultural or other choices. The principle is the same according to which if we need a person to give us a certain answer to any question and we fear that he might give us a different one, we ask someone who knows him better than us to address the question in question. The phrase that we normally use in these cases is: you talk to us, because you know it best and you know how to take it.

And, in fact, there is no doubt that this is exactly the case: the more you know a person, the more you are able to influence his decision-making processes. What happens in the digital dimension is no different: thanks to the exchange of personal data against products and services, those who sell and provide the services in question to billions of people are learning – and, in large part, have already learned – to get to know millions, hundreds of millions or billions of people – depending on the number of its users – so well as to be able to determine, with reasonable approximation, every choice. In essence, therefore, whenever we give up some of our privacy, we give up some of our freedom of choice and our right to self-determination because we give someone the ability to influence our decisions, leading us to choose how they would like us to respond.

Perhaps, looking at the question from this perspective, it becomes easier to understand the relevance of the question: less protection of personal data means less freedom for the individual – on the markets, in matters of culture, information and politics – and less democracy for our society. This is why stopping and reflecting, at least once a year, on the centrality of the protection of personal data is probably more important than one usually thinks.

As Guarantor Authority for the protection of personal data, this year, we have decided to celebrate the international day for privacy, which we will celebrate on Monday 30 January, with a conference dedicated to the impact of the Metaverse that will come on the right to privacy. No one really knows if and what the Metaverse will be but the certainty is that if it will, it will be a more immersive and multisensory reality than the Internet we know. Both elements suggest that to be in the Metaverse we will have to share more personal data and that, therefore, in the best case, today’s privacy protection issues will have a quantitatively more relevant magnitude.

But woe to be afraid of the future. The important thing is to study it, know it and govern it without ever trying to stop its progress. In conclusion we are halfway through the first twenty years of the commercial Internet and we also have a great opportunity ahead: to govern the Metaverse better than we have been able to do with the Internet.

Happy international privacy day everyone.

* Member of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data