Because the era of cheap streaming services is over

Ten months of price increases. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Dazn, Spotify. All major video and audio streaming services have increased the price of subscriptions. Very few exceptions. The effect is that from this autumn, Italian subscribers will pay an average of 33% more for their online TV and music services than last year.

According to Agcom data, processed by Datamediahub, in 2023 in Italy there are 15.3 million unique users of video streaming platforms. Paying users. To these should be added the approximately 16 million subscribers to music and podcast services. About half of users have multiple active subscriptions. And all the companies that own the platforms have revised their prices upwards in recent months.

Here are the companies that have increased subscriptions

Netflix it is the one that currently has the highest number of unique users. 8.9 million in Italy, according to the latest available data. And since last year, the American streaming giant has decided to increase the price of the new standard subscriptions from 11.99 euros to 12.99 euros per month. It follows Amazon Prime Videowith 6.3 million users and prices revised in October from 3.99 to 4.99 euros.

Disney Plus in the same period it increased the cost of the subscription for its 3.7 million users from 4.99 to 6.99 euros. But in the race for price increases, he decided the most substantial ones Daznwhich has revised the price of the standard subscription upwards from 29.99 euros to 40.99 euros, while the Premium has gone from 39.99 to 55.99 euros.

But the increases have not only occurred in video streaming services. Spotify raised its prices last July from 9.99 to 10.99 euros, while Youtube could in January revise the cost of its service up from 11.99 to 12.99 euros.

How much more will you pay for streaming services on average

In the broader, but more unlikely scenario, a user registered on all the main platforms every month will pay 129 euros compared to 93 a year ago. But assuming a subscriber who has subscribed to a subscription for streaming video, one for audio and one for sport, the average monthly expense would go from 60 to 80 euros per month.

A calculation that would still see Italy in line with other Western countries. The Financial Times estimated that in the United States this basket of streaming services from autumn 2023 will go from 73 dollars a month to 87 (but calculating only the cost of video services). And similar price increases are already the norm in the rest of Europe, where generally the big players in the digital entertainment economy decide to apply the rate changes in the same way in every country where they are present.

The reasons for the price increases. The end of cheap streaming

It is inflation that is the main reason for price increases, it is explained. Even for streaming. But according to several analysts, there is a net change in the media industry behind it. The London financial newspaper called this new scenario the end of the era of low-cost services.

In fact, for decades these companies have tried to reach the maximum number of users possible by flooding the schedules of films and series that have become cult. But the soaring interest rates and the impact this would have on production would have forced a rapid change of course. Wall Street punished companies that failed to secure stable profits by halving their value on the stock market.

After the boom of the pandemic, and of new subscribers, many companies have had to lay off. Then they looked for ways to get back on track. The best known case is that of Netflix, which in addition to increasing prices for new subscribers, has imposed a strict stop on shared passwords. A move that in the last quarter brought about 5.9 million more subscribers worldwide.

The price increase – the companies argue – should come with an increase in the quality of the services offered. But this remains an unknown factor. The Hollywood film industry is still nailed to a record strike of screenwriters and actors: 120 days of arms crossed waiting to have a contractual adjustment, which however does not arrive. At the moment the only certainty is the price increases. Or, alternatively, the option of subscriptions with advertising to avoid disbursements that are too expensive.

