Because Twitter has imposed a limit on the number of posts you can see in a day

by admin
Musk has imposed limits on how users can view tweets. A sudden decision, which arrived on Saturday evening, motivated by the fear that artificial intelligence systems could help companies to collect “huge amounts of data” from the social network.

According to the new provisions, unverified Twitter accounts (i.e. those without a blue check) will only be able to see 600 posts per day. Limit dropping to 300 per day for new unverified users. While the limits for verified accounts (with a blue check and a fee of 8 euros per month) still only allow you to read a maximum of 6,000 posts per day. Musk assured that the limits on verified accounts will soon be expanded to 8,000 and 400 for new accounts without the blue check.

The accusation against companies that use artificial intelligence

Musk had already said that according to the information in his possession, several private companies had launched rather aggressive data mining campaigns on his social network. He had expressed his disappointment with companies that develop artificial intelligence such as OpenAI, owner of ChatGpt. The allegation is that they used data from Twitter to train their large language models.

No direct charges. No name at the moment from the new owner of the platform, purchased last year for 44 billion dollars and at the center of a profound revolution that aims to cut costs and find a way to start grinding profits.

This move is the last one in the order of time. And it’s a follow-up to what started last March, when Twitter announced a change in third-party access to its Application Programming Interface (API), the set of rules that allow interaction between different software .

An attempt to monetize the platform

In social networks, APIs are used to allow other software developers to interact with the social network platform. For example, Twitter has an API that allows developers to build applications that can post tweets, read tweets, search for users, and follow and unfollow people.

The company had decided in March to pay them to try to increase revenues. And in parallel, Musk has appointed Linda Yaccarino, former head of advertising at Nbc Universal, to try to bring Twitter back into the sights of advertisers. But limiting the use of posts is a move that apparently goes in the opposite direction.

If the number of visible posts is limited, advertisers may have little incentive to advertise on the platform, because they know that at some point their ads may no longer be visible to a user who has exceeded the number of posts they can see in one day.

The block on Saturday morning and the reaction of users

At the moment, only one thing is certain. During the course of Saturday morning in the US and late evening in Europe, tens of thousands of Twitter users began reporting problems with the service. An alert warned them that they had exceeded the number of posts they could read in a day, resetting their timelines.

As often happens, the complaints first manifested themselves on Downdetector, where reports reached the thousands every hour. Then on social networks where the hashtag #TwitterLimits began to circulate, collecting complaints and promises to abandon the social network due to the new limitations imposed. Right now, it’s hard to say how many of these are just promises.

