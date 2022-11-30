The super popular photo editing app “Meitu Xiuxiu” has launched a new function! The function that ignited the discussion in the community this time is the “AI drawing/AI Art” that allows users to become comic heroines. It only takes one step to easily draw a picture, and see how dreamy you are in the two-dimensional world♡
Meitu Xiuxiu “AI Drawing / AI Art” function
I believe that the skating community will see the two-dimensional beautiful photos shared by friends from time to time recently. Every photo is so fairy-like like a comic heroine! How are these photos made? In fact, as long as you use “Meitu Xiuxiu”, you can get it done~ After opening Meitu Xiuxiu, you will see the option of “AI Art” on the home page, which is the function of AI drawing.Just import photos after entering，You can use AI to help you make beautiful photos in 3 different styles. (If you don’t see the new features when you open the homepage, you can try updating the APP first)
Three styles for you to choose
As the parameters of the imported photos are different (may be face angle, photo saturation, etc.), the generated AI drawing properties will also be different. Sometimes it is a similar two-dimensional picture, and sometimes it is a picture with a different style. Let you have unexpected freshness every time you make a picture!
Have you fallen into the pit of the new function of “AI drawing” like an editor? Although the official said that this function is still in the “beta” stage, but the picture integrity is extremely high and it is free for users to use, so you can understand why this function is popular! (If you want to make beautiful photos in the style of Korean webtoons, you can refer to “this article”)
