Home Technology Become a manga heroine in one second!Meitu Xiuxiu’s “AI Drawing” new function group became popular in the community, turning into a two-dimensional beautiful girl in one step ~ dreamy bursting table ♡ | GirlStyle Taiwanese girls’ daily life
Technology

Become a manga heroine in one second!Meitu Xiuxiu’s “AI Drawing” new function group became popular in the community, turning into a two-dimensional beautiful girl in one step ~ dreamy bursting table ♡ | GirlStyle Taiwanese girls’ daily life

by admin
Become a manga heroine in one second!Meitu Xiuxiu’s “AI Drawing” new function group became popular in the community, turning into a two-dimensional beautiful girl in one step ~ dreamy bursting table ♡ | GirlStyle Taiwanese girls’ daily life

The super popular photo editing app “Meitu Xiuxiu” has launched a new function! The function that ignited the discussion in the community this time is the “AI drawing/AI Art” that allows users to become comic heroines. It only takes one step to easily draw a picture, and see how dreamy you are in the two-dimensional world

Photo from Meitu Xiuxiu

Meitu Xiuxiu “AI Drawing / AI Art” function

I believe that the skating community will see the two-dimensional beautiful photos shared by friends from time to time recently. Every photo is so fairy-like like a comic heroine! How are these photos made? In fact, as long as you use “Meitu Xiuxiu”, you can get it done~ After opening Meitu Xiuxiu, you will see the option of “AI Art” on the home page, which is the function of AI drawing.Just import photos after enteringYou can use AI to help you make beautiful photos in 3 different styles. (If you don’t see the new features when you open the homepage, you can try updating the APP first)

Meitu Xiuxiu Photo from Meitu Xiuxiu

Meitu Xiuxiu Photo from Meitu Xiuxiu

Meitu Xiuxiu Photo from IG @knhs2, Meitu Xiuxiu

Three styles for you to choose

As the parameters of the imported photos are different (may be face angle, photo saturation, etc.), the generated AI drawing properties will also be different. Sometimes it is a similar two-dimensional picture, and sometimes it is a picture with a different style. Let you have unexpected freshness every time you make a picture!

See also  PS4／PS5 Remote Play Teaching｜Play "Machine War 30" on your mobile phone, iPad, and computer｜Hong Kong 01｜Practical teaching

Meitu Xiuxiu Photo from IG @hwa.min, Meitu Xiuxiu

Meitu Xiuxiu Photo from IG @hwa.min, Meitu Xiuxiu

Have you fallen into the pit of the new function of “AI drawing” like an editor? Although the official said that this function is still in the “beta” stage, but the picture integrity is extremely high and it is free for users to use, so you can understand why this function is popular! (If you want to make beautiful photos in the style of Korean webtoons, you can refer to “this article”)

By Taiwan Girls Daily Editorial Department

Follow IG account: girlstyle.tw

You may also like

How to Determine Which Crypto Is Right for...

PS5 online competition function Playstation Tournaments is now...

Accelerate the energy transition and switch to 100%...

Apple launched a redesigned Replay interface, allowing users...

Work, streaming and social media: Italians spend over...

A little earlier than expected, the GIGABYTE B760...

As in Minority Report: in Italy the focus...

How much does Apple Watch sell?Eat more than...

Microsoft: Stop charging your laptop all the time!...

Is AI animation coming back again? Meitu Xiuxiu...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy