The super popular photo editing app “Meitu Xiuxiu” has launched a new function! The function that ignited the discussion in the community this time is the “AI drawing/AI Art” that allows users to become comic heroines. It only takes one step to easily draw a picture, and see how dreamy you are in the two-dimensional world ♡

I believe that the skating community will see the two-dimensional beautiful photos shared by friends from time to time recently. Every photo is so fairy-like like a comic heroine! How are these photos made? In fact, as long as you use “Meitu Xiuxiu”, you can get it done~ After opening Meitu Xiuxiu, you will see the option of “AI Art” on the home page, which is the function of AI drawing.Just import photos after entering，You can use AI to help you make beautiful photos in 3 different styles. (If you don’t see the new features when you open the homepage, you can try updating the APP first)