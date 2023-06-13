Home » Become a Towerborne insider and get a head start on the game
Become a Towerborne insider and get a head start on the game

Become a Towerborne insider and get a head start on the game

Towerborne is Towerborne-1275193 // “title=”The Banner Saga developers present their new game – Towerborne” target=”_blank”>inXbox Games ShowcaseIt was announced during and is being developed by Stoic, the same studio that made the fantastic The Banner Saga trilogy. But this game is something else entirely, more in the style of castle busters.

Towerborne fully supports local co-op for up to four players and has RPG elements, but above all it leans towards action-adventure.You can create your own character and also“Customize your appearance, equipment and weapons”and get your favorite hero using one of four different styles; Dual Daggers, Gloves, War Clubs and Sword and Shield.

The Stoic promises to pass “Evolving world map and seasonal content”Go on an adventure, and your hero“Never run out of areas to explore and enemies to defeat”.

Sounds good, doesn’t it? Well, it turns out you have a chance to check it out for free. Stoic has now launched a Towerborne.com/insider-program for the game/”title=”Join The Towerborne Insider Program”target=”_blank”>insider program, by signing up for upp, you will get“A chance to be the first in the world to play Towerborne”.

If you like local multiplayer games and action adventure, just hit the sign up link to get started. We’ve also got the first official screenshots for you to check out below, and we’ve also added an announcement trailer.

