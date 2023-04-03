According to Reply, it is now possible to transform everything that can be digitally archived into digital assets, with recognized value and established ownership. The market of digital assets is growing exponentially. Now, thanks to blockchain technology and the new generation of operators using tokenization platforms, it is possible to transform everything that can be digitally archived into a digital asset.

Anything can become a digital asset

This is what emerges from the new Reply research “Digital Assets Trends”, based on the proprietary Reply SONAR platform. Through the analysis of sector studies, scientific articles, patents, documents and B2B contents published in the last year, integrated with concrete experiences of Reply customers, the study examines the main trends related to Digital Assets.

The benefits of tokenization

Tokenization is the first step in bringing real-world assets and financial instruments to the blockchain. Representing an opportunity above all for those traditionally of an illiquid nature: valuable works of art, public infrastructures, private equity. The main benefits enabled by tokens consist in the construction of a peer-to-peer network without intermediaries that also serves as a decentralized network. In end-to-end traceability with the ability to prove ownership at any time and in automated record keeping that simplifies every aspect of compliance.

The percentage of Digital Assets

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply

Digital assets constitute even less than1% of the global financial system. But they have already grown exponentially and will confirm this trend in the years to come. Today Reply is already supporting the requests of various financial institutions, from healthcare, energy, fashion or public administration, in the adoption of digital assets enabled by a growing maturity of the regulatory framework. As well as from the intense work of central banks on their own digital currencies.

There are four macro types

The study essentially identifies 4 macro-typologies of emerging Digital Assets:

Payment Tokens. Cryptocurrencies and stablecoins fall into the category. That is, currencies not “yet” issued by governments, but monitored and organized on a decentralized network. It also serves as a secure ledger for every transaction, pending the first regulations to take effect in 2024.

