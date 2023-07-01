Beekeeping Remote: How sensors record the bees

The foraging area of ​​a single bee colony can extend over 50 square kilometers. Since a beekeeper usually looks after several colonies, he usually only visits his colonies sporadically. However, various companies are now promising technical remedies, reports MIT Technology Review in its current issue 5/2023 (now in stores). They offer networked sensors that alert beekeepers when a colony of bees gets into trouble – or even, like the Israeli company Beewise, a robotic beehive.

This may secure the yield of beekeepers, but biologists and conservationists have been complaining for a long time that honey bees are more part of the problem than part of the solution for ecology. Some researchers therefore advocate restricting access for honey bees to areas where wild bees are threatened. Others want to preserve native habitats to support all bees – managed and wild.

“The main problem of bees is the loss of their habitat”

An idea that the Italian start-up 3Bee is also pursuing. Because while many companies in this area focus mainly on the honey output, 3Bee sees its mission in the preservation and improvement of biodiversity. “The main problem facing bees is habitat loss, so it’s important to increase biodiversity,” says Niccolò Calandri, co-founder of 3Bee. In cooperation with the European space agency ESA, the company has therefore developed an algorithm that calculates a “biodiversity index” from satellite images. In this way, they can – together with biodiversity farmers – initiate targeted regeneration projects.

The biodiversity index also serves the company – via another sensor – as a second business pillar: “Spectrum is a sound sensor. We place this sensor in the forest, for example on a tree, and listen to every hum that is at a distance of less than two meters in front of him, so we count the number of pollinators that are close to our sensors,” explains Calandri. In the future, companies should be able to use the data from the spectrum scan and the satellite images to improve their sustainability balance.

“The carbon market was zero before the Kyoto Protocols, 20 years ago,” says Calandri. “Now it’s the biggest market in the world. The biodiversity market isn’t regulated yet, but I think it’s going to be one of the financially strongest areas for the EU.” If so, 3Bee would be among the forerunners in the industry.

