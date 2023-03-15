“Unicorn stag beetle” is a beetle fighting RPG game produced by Makoto Wada, the editor-in-chief of Korokorocomic, and Hiroshi Uemura, the general producer of “The Beetle King”. The story tells the protagonist who loves beetles one day travels to A different world inhabited by huge beetles. There are ferocious beetles that attack people. The protagonist needs to breed beetles to fight against the enemy beetles and solve the mystery of their berserk.

Players can breed different species of unicorns and stag beetles in the real world, witness their growth from the birth of larvae, and breed their different abilities to fight, and through simple digital turntable gameplay, you can even use the attack power to increase special skills.

Nintendo eShop: https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000065043.html

