Home Technology Beetle King Producer develops a beetle fighting RPG game “Stag Beetle” is now on sale- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

Beetle King Producer develops a beetle fighting RPG game “Stag Beetle” is now on sale- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
Beetle King Producer develops a beetle fighting RPG game “Stag Beetle” is now on sale- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

“Unicorn stag beetle” is a beetle fighting RPG game produced by Makoto Wada, the editor-in-chief of Korokorocomic, and Hiroshi Uemura, the general producer of “The Beetle King”. The story tells the protagonist who loves beetles one day travels to A different world inhabited by huge beetles. There are ferocious beetles that attack people. The protagonist needs to breed beetles to fight against the enemy beetles and solve the mystery of their berserk.

Players can breed different species of unicorns and stag beetles in the real world, witness their growth from the birth of larvae, and breed their different abilities to fight, and through simple digital turntable gameplay, you can even use the attack power to increase special skills.

Nintendo eShop: https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000065043.html

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000065043.html

See also  Giuseppe Cataldo, the Italian NASA engineer involved in the Webb telescope

You may also like

【Google Phone】Google Pixel 8 Pro Rendering Exposures New...

Sustainable mattresses for the hotel industry

Product testers wanted: Sharkoon water cooling systems

Sea of ​​Stars confirmed for Xbox One and...

GreenFacts: Green City – TechFieber Greentech Live

NVIDIA Splits GeForce RTX 4070 NDA 4/13 into...

Fake details in mobile phone pictures of the...

Architectural changes emphasize performance suspected Snapdragon 8 Gen...

piqd | Artists are suing AI image generators

[丁仔分享]Nike Zoom Fly 5 Hakone Exclusive: Fly to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy