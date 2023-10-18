Before long several people could be killed by falling satellites

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently raised a warning regarding the danger posed by SpaceX’s Starlink satellites falling. These devices, positioned in low Earth orbit, are designed to last only five years before disintegrating.

Although they were designed to burn up completely in the atmosphere during reentry, thus reducing the risk to those on the ground, the FAA has a different opinion. According to a report submitted to Congress, the agency claims that by 2035, about 28,000 fragments of the Starlink satellites could survive reentry each year.

This means that the probability of a satellite fragment hitting and killing someone on the ground could increase up to 61% every year. Furthermore, the risk to aircraft is not to be underestimated: there is a 0.07% chance that a satellite fragment could shoot down a plane every year. SpaceX, which has already launched 5,000 satellites and plans to launch thousands more, responded firmly to the FAA’s claims.

The company has called the agency’s analysis “deeply flawed,” stressing that it is based on a 23-year-old study conducted by NASA. SpaceX also highlighted that its satellites are made of different materials and are designed to disintegrate completelythus making the comparison with the study cited by the FAA unfair.

Furthermore, SpaceX pointed out that, since 2020, it has already returned 325 of its satellites without any debris being found, thus contradicting FAA estimates. Despite the FAA’s concerns, the Federal Communications Commission supports SpaceX’s position, confirming that its satellites are fully disintegratable.

