Home » Before long several people could be killed by falling satellites
Technology

Before long several people could be killed by falling satellites

by admin
Before long several people could be killed by falling satellites

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently raised a warning regarding the danger posed by SpaceX’s Starlink satellites falling. These devices, positioned in low Earth orbit, are designed to last only five years before disintegrating.

Although they were designed to burn up completely in the atmosphere during reentry, thus reducing the risk to those on the ground, the FAA has a different opinion. According to a report submitted to Congress, the agency claims that by 2035, about 28,000 fragments of the Starlink satellites could survive reentry each year.

This means that the probability of a satellite fragment hitting and killing someone on the ground could increase up to 61% every year. Furthermore, the risk to aircraft is not to be underestimated: there is a 0.07% chance that a satellite fragment could shoot down a plane every year. SpaceX, which has already launched 5,000 satellites and plans to launch thousands more, responded firmly to the FAA’s claims.

The company has called the agency’s analysis “deeply flawed,” stressing that it is based on a 23-year-old study conducted by NASA. SpaceX also highlighted that its satellites are made of different materials and are designed to disintegrate completelythus making the comparison with the study cited by the FAA unfair.

Furthermore, SpaceX pointed out that, since 2020, it has already returned 325 of its satellites without any debris being found, thus contradicting FAA estimates. Despite the FAA’s concerns, the Federal Communications Commission supports SpaceX’s position, confirming that its satellites are fully disintegratable.

See also  Driving report tricycle motorcycle Yamaha Niken GT

You may also like

The horror live on the social accounts of...

PS5 Pro Hardware Specifications Leak: GPU Nearly Doubled,...

How to have Whatsapp on two phones

Monster Hunter Now’s Halloween Event Features Tickling Birds...

Apple problem with Schoolwork solved: What was going...

Introducing Lightroom Classic Ver.13.0: New Features and Updates...

Veterinary clinic startup with Austrian co-founder raises $50...

HoverAir X1: The Foldable Drone That Takes Your...

Windows 11 Start Menu: 9 Features Users Want...

The new Intel CPUs are here!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy